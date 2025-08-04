When did Diddy date Gina Huynh? Rapper's ex pleads for his release from prison despite being named "Victim 3" in his federal indictment

In a letter submitted to the court on August 3, 2025, Sean &quot;Diddy&quot; Combs' ex-girlfriend, Virginia &quot;Gina&quot; Huynh, who was referred to as &quot;Victim 3&quot; in the rapper's indictment, pleaded with New York Judge Arun Subramanian to grant him bail.Rumors linking Diddy and Gina romantically first started circulating in October 2018, following which the couple was spotted on a date in July 2019. However, media tabloids dubbed the rapper and Gina's relationship as an on-and-off affair, given that Combs was also spotted with his ex, Casandra &quot;Cassie&quot; Ventura, in September 2019.Gina, who had not appeared in court during the federal trial, identified herself for the first time through the letter as Victim 3. She asked the court to allow Combs to &quot;continue caring for his family and fulfilling his responsibilities while still subject to the Court's supervision,&quot; as reported by TMZ, the outlet to first break the news.The Art Of Dialogue @ArtOfDialogue_LINKBREAKING: Diddy’s ex Gina Huynh pens letter to Judge supporting his release on bail.Despite being listed as “Victim 3” in his Federal Indictment. Huynh, who prosecutors alleged was one of Diddy’s victims, never took the stand and ultimately refused to testify against him, saying she doesn’t view Combs “as a danger to me or to the community.”Additionally, in her letter to the court, Gina mentioned that she didn't believe Combs was a danger to the public, adding that he was a &quot;family man&quot; who had &quot;not been violent in many years.&quot; Gina also put forth her belief that the court has a full picture of who the rapper is beyond the allegations against him.Gina also wrote that this was Diddy's &quot;first criminal case,&quot; further stating how she believed that he wouldn't violate any conditions set for him by the court. Gina also mentioned that she thought Combs wouldn't &quot;jeopardize his freedom or the well-being of his family.&quot;Gina Huynh previously claimed Diddy was abusive in their relationshipWhile Virginia &quot;Gina&quot; Huynh put forth her sentiments supporting Sean &quot;Diddy&quot; Combs' release from prison in her recent letter to the court on August 3, she had previously admitted to instances of domestic abuse during her relationship with the rapper.In a 2019 interview with Tasha K, Gina cited an instance between her and Combs when the rapper had caught her texting another man when they were in Miami.&quot;We was upstairs, and he had, like, bruising hands. And he, like, pushed me and I fell to the ground. And then he got, he stood over me. So I was, like, laying on my back, and he stood over me and he started, like, punching me like this. Like, he avoided my face, but he started punching me on the side of my head,&quot; she said.Gina added that she was covering her face while Combs hit her. However, she said that he also &quot;stomped&quot; on her stomach &quot;really hard&quot; and &quot;took the wind out of [her] breath.&quot; She mentioned that Diddy kept hitting even though she begged him to stop, telling him that she couldn't breathe.In the August 3 letter to Judge Arun Subramanian, Gina reflected on her relationship with Combs, stating:&quot;Our relationship, like many, was not always perfect, we experienced ups and downs, and mistakes were made but he was willing to acknowledge his mistakes and make better decisions in the future.&quot;Gina also said that Combs had &quot;made visible efforts to become a better person&quot; over the years and addressed the harm he had previously caused. She mentioned that by the end of her relationship with Diddy, &quot;he embodied an energy of love, patience and gentleness that was markedly different from his past behavior.&quot;Moreover, Gina highlighted Combs' behavior in the court of law and toward the trial in her letter, stating:&quot;Throughout the investigation and proceedings, he has been cooperative, respectful and compliant. He has substantial ties to his family and community, including children who depend on him for emotional and financial support. Allowing him to be at home will also support the healing process for all involved.&quot;In July 2025, Diddy was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges. However, the rapper was convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.