When did Lewis Capaldi perform last at Glastonbury Festival? Details explored as singer delivers surprise show at 2025 event

Lewis Capaldi performed at the Glastonbury Festival on Friday, June 27, 2025, at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset. It was a surprise show, as the schedule previously showed TBA (To Be Announced) in its time slot.
This was Lewis Capaldi's return to the renowned festival after two years, having last performed at that stage in June 2023. The Scottish singer-songwriter suffers from Tourette’s syndrome and also had a strained vocal cord back then. As per the National Health Service, Tourette's Syndrome is a condition of the nervous system that leads to people making involuntary body movements or sudden sounds.
In 2023, Capaldi suffered from multiple tics while performing on stage at the Glastonbury Festival. It also led to the famous video where the crowd rallied behind him and completed his song, Someone You Loved. However, the singer had to eventually end his show early.
He then returned to the festival on June 27, 2025, and delivered a completed 35-minute set.
What is meeting Lady Gaga like? Find out HERE
Also Read: “I have genuinely never been happier” — Fans elated as Lewis Capaldi returns to Glastonbury stage after two years due to health battle
Lewis Capaldi shares his feelings after returning to Glastonbury 2025
The Scottish singer released his new song, Survive, earlier on Friday before his performance at the Glastonbury Festival. On the stage, he spoke about how this song came from his struggles in the last three years and said (via Billboard):
“The last three years haven’t been the best — they’ve been difficult at times. [‘Survive’] is about overcoming stuff, and this has been my f**king goal to get back here.”
Lewis Capaldi also expressed his delight at being back on that stage and said:
“It’s so good to be back. I’m not gonna say much up here as I might start crying. It’s amazing to be here with you and I can’t thank you enough for coming out and seeing me. Second time’s a charm with this one, eh? It’s just a short set today and to finish what I couldn’t finish the first time.”
Capaldi performed his best hits, like Before You Go and Grace, for the audience that chanted his name on Friday. He also sang Survive before rounding off his set with Forget Me and Someone You Loved.
Also Read: What did Johnny Marr say about Kneecap? Former Smiths guitarist defends the Irish band amid calls for their Glastonbury censorship
Lewis Capaldi revealed he has Tourette's Syndrome in 2022
In an Instagram video shared in September 2022, the singer explained that he has Tourette's Syndrome. He addressed that there has been speculation about his tics and twitches during public appearances and said:
“I wanted to speak about it because I didn’t want people to think I was taking cocaine or something. “[My shoulder] twitches when I am excited, happy, nervous or stressed. It is something I am living with: it’s not as bad as it looks.”
On June 5, 2023, Lewis Capaldi announced that he is canceling all his tours and concerts until he performs at the Glastonbury Festival that year. He then had to end his set at the festival early.
Capaldi then announced that he will be taking a big break due to his physical and mental health struggles. Now two years later, he is back with a new song.
Also Read: What is “Kendrick Lamar & The Morale of the m.A.A.d city”? Temple University will introduce a new course focused on rapper's life and music