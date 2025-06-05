When does Lorde's album come out? Singer says "Virgin" track #7 “Clearblue” is about unprotected s*x and emotions behind taking a pregnancy test

Ahead of the release of her fourth studio album, Virgin, on June 27, 2025, Lorde shared that track #7 on the project, called Clearblue, is about unprotected s*x and the emotions behind taking a pregnancy test.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Lorde, whose real name is Ella Marija Lani Yellich-O'Connor, talked about the lyrics of the 7th track of her album featuring "blunt, visceral" lyrics that discuss bodily truths. She described the song's lyrics as "right on the edge of gross."

"I think coming more into my body, I came into an understanding of the grotesque nature of it and the glory and all these things. I often really tried to hit this kind of gnarliness or grossness. ‘You tasted my underwear.’ I’ve never heard that in a song, you know? It felt like the right way to tell this whole chapter.” Lorde said quoting one of the track's lines

Lorde said that her upcoming album stemmed from the concept of gender fluidity, her eating disorder recovery, as well as her experience of quitting birth control pills, reading books on pregnancy, and getting an IUD.

Unique album cover and more details about Lorde's upcoming album Virgin explored

Lorde's album cover for her upcoming project, Virgin, has been making headlines, given that it is an X-ray of a woman's pelvis featuring the hip bones, spine, and an IUD (Intrauterine Device) in the uterus.

Virgin's cover is the first that doesn't feature Ella's face since her 2013 album Pure Heroine. The new album cover garnered a lot of traction on the internet, with fans of the singer lauding the concept and symbolism of the same.

Describing her fourth studio album via a press release, Lorde dubbed the project "clear," comparing it to ice, spit, windows, and bathwater. The singer said that the language of the songs is "plain and unsentimental" and that she has used the same sounds wherever possible.

"I WAS TRYING TO SEE MYSELF, ALL THE WAY THROUGH. I WAS TRYING TO MAKE A DOCUMENT THAT REFLECTED MY FEMININITY: RAW, PRIMAL, INNOCENT, ELEGANT, OPENHEARTED, SPIRITUAL, MASC.” the Ribs singer mentioned

The singer said she is "proud and scared of this album." Stating that there's nowhere to hide, Lorde put forth her belief that putting one's deepest parts to music sets one free.

In an interview with Document Journal dated May 2025, Ella commented on the Virgin being the byproduct of fully coming into her body and feeling the fullness of her power.

"It’s cool to be back in that place of, like, the portal opening and the weight. I’m myself. All these parts of me are represented in a bunch of different ways."

She continued:

"I’m not hiding from myself. I’m not stealing from myself. I often would think about not eating very much as I felt like every bite of food I had was stolen. I was like, hang on, this has gotten weird."

Ella's much-anticipated album, Virgin, will feature 11 songs, wherein the project's lead single What Was That was released on April 24, 2025. The lead single reached No.1 on Spotify in the U.S., marking the singer's first time acquiring a leading position since her 2013 release Royals.

