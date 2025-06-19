When was Lou Christie engaged to Timi Yuro? What we know about the Pennsylvania hitmaker’s past relationships as he dies at 82

American pop and soft rock singer-songwriter Lou Christie passed from a brief, unspecified illness at his home in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on June 17, 2025. He was 82 at the time of his death and is survived by his wife, Francesca Winfield, and their daughter, Bianca Christie.

Francesca confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday while Lou's representative, Mary Fox, shared the same with USA Today.

Before marrying his wife of 54 years, Lou Christie was engaged to late Italian-American singer and actress Timi Yuro in 1966. However, it was short-lived, and the pair soon went their separate ways.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Exploring Lou Christie’s personal life and his connection to Timi Yuro

Lou Christie, whose real name was Lugee Alfredo Giovanni Sacco, was born in February 1943 in Glenwillard, Pennsylvania, and grew up in suburban Pittsburgh.

While touring in London, England, in May 1966, Christie announced his engagement to Timi Yuro. At the time, it was reported that the couple would wed in August of the same year in Los Angeles, on Yuro’s birthday.

Lou and Timi had known each other for years, but they reunited in London and decided to get married randomly during a dinner date. However, the pair broke off their engagement soon after, and the wedding was called off.

Later, Christie married Francesca Winfield, a former British beauty queen, in 1971. They went on to have two children, a son named Christopher and a daughter named Bianca. Christopher passed away in 2014 at the age of 46 from a motorcycle accident.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Timi Yuro, born Rosemary Victoria Yuro in Chicago, Illinois, in August 1941, went on to marry Robert Selnick in 1969. The couple was together until her demise in March 2004 in Las Vegas, Nevada, after a years-long battle with throat cancer. She was 62 at the time of her death.

Lou Christie last performed in 2023

Lou Christie will be best remembered for his Billboard number 1 songs, Lightnin’ Strikes (1966) and Rhapsody in the Rain (1966), as well as the UK number 2 chart topper, I’m Gonna Make You Mine.

In 2016, Lou told The Beaver County Times, while touring in Wales and England, that he was still performing into his 70s, as he was a teetotaller, didn’t go to places with loud music, and lived a “peaceful life.”

"I'm not a liquor drinker, and I don't smoke or go out to places where the music is so loud you have to shout to have a discussion. That doesn't interest me. I live a peaceful life, and I think that helps," he stated.

The Gypsy Cried crooner also gave a shoutout to his fans. He added that his "incredibly devoted fans" were the "nices part" of his career.

His family shared a statement announcing his death on his Instagram page @gypsylou19 on June 18, 2025. The post was accompanied by a black and white picture of young Lou and one from later years.

“It is with deep sorrow that we share the passing of our beloved brother, Lou Christie, who left us after a brief illness. He was cherished not only by his family and close friends, but also by countless fans whose lives he touched with his kindness and generosity, artistic and musical talent, humor, and spirit,” the caption read.

Signed by The Sacco Family, the message also shared, “His absence leaves a profound void in all our hearts. He will be greatly missed, always remembered, and forever loved.”

According to USA Today, Christie was last seen performing live in 2023 at the age of 80.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pallavi Kanungo Pallavi has been a celebrity trends writer at SK POP since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English from Calcutta University and has over 3 years of experience working for brands such as Hindustan Times and Pepper Content. Pallavi is a firm believer in the adage ""The pen is mightier than the sword,"" which is why she chose writing as her career.



An inquisitive person by nature, Pallavi says SK POP helps her keep up with all kinds of events happening around the world. Reporting authentic news and reaching out to the maximum audience is important to her and she does this by finding out around 3-5 reliable sources, conducting optimum research, and presenting the most pertinent facts. She maintains ethical standards of the highest order in her articles as she has been a lifelong disciple of truth and justice herself.



Pallavi had the opportunity to interview the former chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Bagel, and Shivraj Singh Chauhan respectively at Hindustan Times. She admires feminist icon and popstar Taylor Swift for the cultural impact she has had globally and across all generations.



During her spare time, Pallavi engages in a plethora of diverse activities - writing for her blog, reading investigative articles and crime fiction, watching thrillers, swimming, working out, watching Cricket and Tennis, singing, playing her instruments, and teaching kids at NGOs. Know More