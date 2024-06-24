When did Selena Gomez become the most followed on Instagram? Singer's social media popularity explored

Selena Gomez is globally recognized as a star, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. In 2023, the Love On singer became the 'Queen' of Instagram by becoming the first American singer and actress to have the most followers on Instagram.

On February 24, 2023, Gomez (400 million followers) surpassed Kylie Jenner (382 million followers). Even after a year, Gomez continues to retain the position with 426 million followers, with Kylie Jenner following at 399 million followers.

While the Monte Carlo actress is the most-followed woman on Instagram, she is the third-most followed in the world. Soccer champion Cristiano Ronaldo is the most-followed person, with 633 million followers on Instagram.

Following him is Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi with 503 million. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter in 2023, the Single Soon singer also recognized the responsibility that comes with so many followers on social media.

Selena Gomez wants to "hug" her fans after becoming the most followed on Instagram

Leading Instagram with 428 million followers, Selena Gomez also has 58 million followers on TikTok and 34.6 million subscribers on YouTube. Gomez celebrated her success on Instagram by sharing a carousel of pictures that showed her posing with Selenators across the world. The Lose You To Love Me singer expressed her gratitude and captioned the post as,

“Wishing I could hug all 400 million of you."

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter at Universal Music Group and Thrive Global's Music and Health Conference in 2023, Gomez revealed that she also recognizes that being the most-followed woman is a "big responsibility."

Gomez explained that she is "grateful" for the support but also recognized that it can be "heavy" on her emotions and mental health. The 31-year-old added that many fans have reached out to tell her that her music has helped in difficult times. The Wizards Of Waverly Place alum reported,

"I think I can be a little reckless with my emotions and having conversations with young people, women who are going through divorces or going through chemo - it's not just about me, and I'm fully aware of that."

Selena Gomez added that she "feels for people" and will always "cherish" this about social media.

In the past, Gomez has also spoken about the difficulties that she has faced on her social media, especially after her breakup with her ex-partner Justin Bieber, and her admission to the mental hospital back in 2018 due to the psychological effects caused by lupus disease.

Gomez previously revealed to Instyle magazine in 2022 that Instagram had once become her "whole world" and was "really dangerous." Over time, Selena Gomez has built a healthier relationship with social media and takes active breaks from it when needed.

Selena Gomez has kept her social media posts real and often posts about a range of experiences, including time with her little sister Gracie Teefey, newly released products on Rare Beauty, and keeping in touch with her fans.

Selena Gomez has recognized that being the most-followed woman on Instagram and being popular on social media has pros and cons. The singer and actress continues to express gratitude towards her fans and, at the same time, keeps her mental health in check.

