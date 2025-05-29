When did Tanner Wayne join In Flames? Heavy metal band becomes latest to split with their drummer 

On May 27, 2025, heavy metal band In Flames announced their creative decision to split with their drummer, Tanner Wayne. In the IG post declaring the same, the band mentioned:

"His dedication and musicianship over the past several years has left, and will continue to leave, a lasting mark on this band. We wish him nothing but the best. We appreciate your support and understanding at this time and hope to see you all on tour this summer."

According to a May 2025 report by Blabbermouth, Tanner joined the band in 2018 after Joe Rickard had left. The drummer joined In Flames right around the time for their summer 2018 tour. Wayne made his live debut with the heavy metal band in Brno, Czech Republic, on July 4, 2018.

A replacement for the drummer hasn't been announced yet.

Tanner Wayne narrated the story of his transition in In Flames: Details explored

As per Tanner Wayne's official website, he is a professional drummer based in San Diego, California. The site cited him as the "current drummer for world touring Swedish heavy metal band" In Flames. Tanner's previous stints included bands like Scary Kids Scaring Kids, Emmure, Underminded, and Chiodos.

During an appearance on the Scars and Guitars podcast in January 2024, the former In Flames drummer reflected on how he landed a spot in the heavy metal band. Tanner said that when he wasn't playing professionally, he would beg bands to let him do the tech for them.

He mentioned that there were a lot of people like him who "don't have other talents or skills that make us money". Tanner Wayne added that he was his own drum tech, from setting up the instrument every night, during the formative years of his career.

Tanner Wayne recalled meeting In Flames while drum teching for Of Mice and Men on a 97-day tour. At the time, he had thought of hanging out with the heavy metal band when he got sick of hanging out with the people he knew, and he acted on it as well. After describing In Flames' parties and feeling welcomed by them, Tanner Wayne mentioned:

"I would just hang out with them all the time, so when it came time for them to pick a drummer, oddly enough, they chose me, which I think is f*cking nuts of them, because... I truly to this day don't think that they knew if I could play a whole set of metal or whatever... they still... have not told me the extent of how much they listened to me to see if I was capable."

He added:

"So I was shocked that they chose me... that was six or seven months I met them, six or seven months before I joined the band."

The drummer also mentioned that he faked it till he made it for the first eight months after joining In Flames because he "didn't have the chops."

Additionally, in an interview with Zildjian, Tanner Wayne didn't shy away from giving out a message for the next generation of drummers. He advised budding artists to keep at an instrument if they truly love it, adding:

"Passion has to come first. If you’re trying to make a career out of it, then you have to be obsessed. It’s also totally ok to not be, and to just continue to drum throughout your life. But if you want to be a career musician, study everything and everyone and continue to work on your weaknesses. Be patient and believe the progress is happening."

As per First Avenue, Jesper Strömblad founded In Flames in 1990, and the band comprised Glenn Ljungström, Johan Larsson, and Jesper at the time. The heavy metal band gained popularity right from the release of their first album, Lunar Strain, in 1994.

In Flames also won a Grammi for the Best Metal Band at the Swedish Grammi Awards in 2009.

