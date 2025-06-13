When did Trace Cyrus and Brenda Song date? Relationship timeline explored amid allegations scandal

Trace Cyrus has recently made certain accusations against his ex-girlfriend Brenda Song on social media. Notably, the allegations emerged on Instagram on June 11, 2025, when a fan referred to Trace in a post by writing that everyone now knows the reasons behind the duo’s separation.

Trace replied by adding a long comment where he alleged that Brenda lied to him about a lot of things. According to Distractify, the former couple reportedly began dating in 2010.

One of the accusations that Trace Cyrus made about Brenda Song is lying about abortion. The country music singer addressed the same by writing:

“She also faked an abortion with fake blood covering the bathroom floor and my mom and I rushed her to the obgyn. That’s when all the lies started unravelling and we realized it was fake.”

Apart from this, the musician claimed that Brenda Song also lied to him about her terminal illness and several pregnancies. Trace wrote that the latter made his family believe that she had a brain tumor and was struggling with breast cancer. Cyrus further stated,

“She was humiliated to ever show her face around my family again once we figured it out and my mom confronted her and called her out on all of it. Thanks for reminding me of another scenario where I was a great loving person and someone did me wrong for no reason.”

Trace Cyrus continued making allegations in a now-deleted Instagram Story. He claimed that Brenda met him and his family after supposedly having a tumor removed through surgery. Trace claimed that Song told everyone that she went to the best surgeon in Chicago and continued,

“She didn’t realize we were catching on to her lies. So when she showed up to my house with a bandage on her head claiming she just got out of surgery I ripped it off exposing no surgery has been done [laughing emojis].”

Trace Cyrus and Brenda Song were together for around seven years

As mentioned, the duo’s love story dates back to 2010. Although detailed information on how and where they first met remains unknown, the pair got engaged around a year after they began dating, as per Distractify.

Trace Cyrus announced the engagement through a post on X on October 15, 2011, writing that he was excited to tie the knot with Brenda Song. While Trace did not disclose a lot of details, he said that he had already popped the question to Brenda, and Song had accepted his proposal. Cyrus added,

“We are both very excited to be engaged!”

Expand Tweet

Before the engagement news was made official, Trace and Brenda created headlines when rumors of the latter’s pregnancy went viral on different platforms. The reports emerged after an insider for Celebuzz claimed that Brenda was around eight weeks pregnant. Brenda’s mother, Mai, later dismissed the rumor in a statement obtained by She Knows magazine, which also reads,

“It’s very upsetting to our family because of what I’m going through and it’s not how we raised her.”

In 2012, Trace Cyrus confirmed in a statement shared with People magazine that he and Brenda separated a few months ago and have decided to focus on their respective careers. Trace did not address the reasons leading to their split and requested everyone to respect their privacy.

Brenda Song has been active in films and television for more than 30 years. The actress currently portrays Ali Lee in the Netflix series Running Point.

