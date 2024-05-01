The Bronx-born rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie recently made headlines when he and his entourage tried to enter a nightclub in Paris but were denied access, leading to an altercation. The situation escalated into a physical confrontation, resulting in A Boogie and his crew being maced by security. A Boogie addressed the incident on social media, criticizing the club's response.

A New York-born, Artist Julius Dubose, has established himself as a significant figure in the music industry as A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s origins and influences

A Boogie hails from the Bronx, specifically the Highbridge neighborhood. His early years in this New York borough played a significant role in shaping his musical style. Growing up in an environment saturated with hip-hop culture, he found inspiration in both local and international acts.

His parents supported his interest in music, nurturing his passion from a young age.

"I started just making up mad different tones and practicin’ and practicin’ and practicin’"

A Boogie recounted in an interview with Office Magazine on June 28, 2019, discussing his journey in Florida, where he spent some time as a teenager before returning to New York. This period allowed him to refine his unique blend of rapping and melodic hooks, a style he credits to a variety of influences.

"It's no secret that A Boogie's style is heavily indebted to the music of Drake and Future," he acknowledged, recognizing the impact of these artists on his sound.

In his rap pantheon, alongside the international acts, stand hometown heroes like Stack Bundles, 50 Cent, and Max B.

"At first, I was skepty on [Max B], like, 'This ***** iight, but I don't know about his voice.' But I heard more songs and was like, 'This is him, though, and he's confident with that ****.'"

This growing respect for Max B’s style led to his experimentation with melodies in his music.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie also delved into his relationship with his hometown influences. He expressed deep appreciation for artists like 50 Cent and Max B, acknowledging their impact on his style, which reflects his understanding of the cyclical nature of music.

The rapper has achieved multiple accolades throughout his career. His debut mixtape, Artist, released in 2016, received a positive reception and led to his recognition on Forbes' list of up-and-coming rappers.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's debut studio album, The Bigger Artist, released in 2017, featured prominent artists such as Chris Brown, Trey Songz, and Kodak Black. The album's single Drowning, featuring Kodak Black, reached number 38 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking a milestone for the rapper.

“I know how the game works, people that follow behind the current era are gonna sound like this era a bit” he said, emphasizing the continuity and evolution of rap styles.

This combination of global and local influences has allowed A Boogie to create a distinct sound that has resonated with fans worldwide.

He has also spoken about the challenges of breaking into the industry, stating,

"Out of all those millions of rappers who are trying to be that one rapper, you’re like, damn, I can’t do it. But then some people just go with it, because they’re talented, and you can’t stop talent."

The Paris nightclub incident

The Bronx-born rapper and his entourage attempted to enter a nightclub in Paris but were denied access, resulting in an altercation that escalated into a physical confrontation. The situation culminated in A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and his crew being maced by the club's security.

Following the incident, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie took to social media, stating,

"[Expletive] only got outta there cus they mased us! Never runnin from a [expletive]"

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie also addressed the Paris nightclub incident in a follow-up social media post, emphasizing that he was not afraid of the altercation despite being maced. He expressed disdain for the club's response, suggesting that the confrontation escalated unnecessarily.