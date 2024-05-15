Where did Ed Sheeran go to school? Singer performs at Brighton primary school, donates guitars

Ed Sheeran visited Fairlight Primary and Nursery School in Brighton on May 10, 2024. During his visit to the school, he performed a surprise performance comprising three of his songs, including Perfect, and interacted with the school students during their music lessons. The singer-songwriter also donated five guitars to the school to aid in better learning.

Ed Sheeran's visit to the Brighton school was captured by photographer Sadie Avard, who took to Instagram to showcase the same. In the caption, Sadie Avard mentioned that she was pinching herself, still in disbelief at the opportunity, given she is new to the industry.

Avard also mentioned that Ed Sheeran's main message to the students was to not get disillusioned by school if they don't fit the expectations of academic life. In her caption, she also stated that Sheeran talked about finding inspiration from other people in the industry and working harder than their contemporaries to "become the best."

As for his own schooling, Ed Sheeran went to the Rishworth School, West Yorkshire, where he learned to play the guitar at a young age. The singer attended the Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham, which he revisited in 2023 for a surprise appearance.

"He took time to listen to children and encourage them": Brighton School's headmaster on Ed Sheeran's visit

Talking to BBC Radio Sussex about Ed Sheeran's visit to Fairlight Primary and Nursery School, Brighton, Damien Jordan, headmaster of the school, mentioned that Sheeran was "amazing with everyone he met." Jordan also said that he was humble and chatted with the students.

In his statement to BBC Radio Sussex, Jordan mentioned:

"He took time to listen to the children and encourage them. He told us how he struggled at school but how music helped him and encouraged him and how he now wanted to do the same."

Talking about the singer's visit, headmaster Jordan mentioned that children of year six would be sitting for the SATs shortly. However, when they grow 20, 30, 40, or older, they won't remember the exams, but they'll have a vivid memory of Ed Sheeran visiting their school.

Additionally, headmaster Jordan mentioned that some students pursuing individual music instrument tuition taught the singer how to play We Will Rock You by Queen on a glockenspiel. He also mentioned that Sheeran loved it.

This is not Sheeran's first time being generous toward educational institutions. In a recent instance dated February 2024, as reported by The Guardian, the singer donated £1 million to his high school - Thomas Mills High School. The singer's donation aimed at offering better learning resources to students.

As per BBC, director of Create Music, Peter Chivers, mentioned in his statement regarding Sheeran's recent school visit:

"Ed shares our belief that lives can be transformed by the power of music. We are so grateful for his support and for the generous donation of instruments to help other budding musicians on their way."

Ed Sheeran's visit to the Fairlight Primary and Nursery School was organized by Create Music. Create Music is a music hub for East Sussex, Brighton, and Hove, which transforms the lives of the young and adults by giving them the "gift of music."