Who is ATK Scotty? Real name explored in wake of guilty verdict

By Anupal Sraban Neog
Published Aug 01, 2025 08:40 GMT
ATK Scotty was found guilty in Charles McCormick
ATK Scotty was found guilty in Charles McCormick's murder case (Representative image via Bermix Studio/Unsplash)

On July 31, 2025, ATK Scotty, whose real name is Leroy Whitaker, was convicted of first-degree murder. He was also charged with burglary with assault or battery, along with home invasion robbery, according to First Coast News.

The charges relate to the death of Charles McCormick, which occurred about five years earlier. Another individual named Hakeem “Ksoo” Robinson was also charged in the case. Scotty and Hakeem’s sentencing date has been set for September 8, 2025.

Another person, Dominique “Butta” Barner, who was with Scotty and Ksoo before the murder of Charles McCormick in January 2020, testified against them in court. He was given a reduced sentence in exchange for his testimony.

According to First Coast News, Barner’s testimony stated that ATK Scotty and Ksoo allegedly left the scene after the murder, and their car was also damaged after being chased by the police. The duo eventually entered a woman’s residence, where they stole clothes and changed to avoid being captured by the authorities.

While the court delivered its verdict on the case, State Attorney Melissa Nelson said in a statement that McCormick’s death was reportedly caused by “disputes and drill rap,” as per Complex. Nelson mentioned that Charles was shot dead in “broad daylight” after being stalked and added:

“Today, a jury held them accountable for their brazen crimes. This was an incredible effort by law enforcement and our team that takes two killers off our streets. Thank you to the jury for their time and dedication.”

ATK Scotty and Ksoo have reportedly been involved with a gang

According to First Coast News, Scotty is a rapper from Jacksonville. As mentioned, he was charged with being linked to Charles McCormick’s death in 2020. Notably, the latter was part of a rival gang, and Scotty, along with Ksoo, was allegedly part of another gang.

Although detailed information about ATK Scotty’s career remains unknown, he was trending in the headlines in February 2024 after he expressed his desire to marry his girlfriend, Natalia Cruz. First Coast News stated that his request was approved by Duval County Judge Tatiana Salvador during a pre-trial hearing, saying that the marriage should not interfere with normal jail operations.

Salvador additionally said that the marriage would be allowed unless Natalia is reportedly linked to McCormick’s murder case. The prosecutors then confirmed that Cruz has no connection to it.

ATK Scotty is 24 years old this year, and during his recent trial related to McCormick’s death, he refused to testify. Notably, he was involved in another legal issue in April 2024, when he was charged with bringing a firearm into the Duval County Jail, according to First Coast News. However, the authorities did not disclose any further details about the charge against Whitaker.

Dominique “Butta” Barner, who was reportedly with ATK Scotty and Ksoo at the time of McCormick’s death, testified that he had previously not been truthful about the entire incident.

Although the defense team argued that Dominique cannot be trusted as a witness, Barner revealed everything that happened in 2020. A report by First Coast News on July 25, 2025, stated that, according to Barner’s testimony, the original plan was to attack McCormick outside his apartment.

However, the group waited for a few hours and later realized that Charles had already left. They then came up with a different plan, which worked, where they followed Charles to a shopping center on Merrill Road. Barner also revealed that the shooting was sparked by a dispute between Ksoo and McCormick, after McCormick wrote a diss track targeting Ksoo’s brother Willie Addison.

Edited by Shreya Das
