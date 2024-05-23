Who was Chaka Khan married to and how many kids did she have? Family life explored in the wake of her daughter calling out Diddy

On May 22, 2024, American funk music legend Chaka Khan’s daughter Indira Khan (also Indira Milini) entered the comments section of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ recent apology video on Instagram and called him out for allegedly mistreating her mother in the past. She wrote:

"I'm glad this is happening to you, you got in my mother’s face and publicly disrespected her yelling and screaming like a lunatic when my little brother tried to get you out of my mother's face your security jumped my 19 year old brother."

Indira Khan further continued by stating how she was “singing and dancing” watching the “demise” of Sean Combs amid his “dark days.” She also tagged her mother @chakakhan and wrote, “Isn’t it great, mom?”

Indira’s remarks were seen under Diddy’s May 19 apology video which came in the wake of the viral footage where he appeared to be assaulting his former girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel hallway. The clip, obtained by CNN, has been traced back to March 2016.

So far, Chaka Khan has not weighed into the ongoing Diddy scandal. Notably, the former Rufus frontwoman has two children and has been married thrice.

Indira Khan is the daughter of Chaka Khan and Rahsaan Morris

Chaka Khan, whose real name is Yvette Marie Stevens, tied the knot with her first husband and Afro-Indian bassist Hassan Khan in 1970 at the age of 17. However, she divorced the Band of Gypsies member the following year.

In 1973, the Queen of Funk gave birth to Indira Milini Khan during her brief relationship with Rahsaan Morris.

In December 2020, on her daughter’s birthday, Chaka took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post writing, “Happy Happy BornDay to my baby girl Indira Khan (I’m the only one who calls her Milini) Love You.” The post also contained a series of throwback images of the two.

As per Hollywood Life, Indira played a role in the 2016 film, Love Under New Management: The Miki Howard Story. When the movie was in production, Chaka Khan noted in a 2015 Facebook post how “proud” she was of her daughter for the venture. Reportedly, Indira is also a funk musician much like her mother.

In 1976, Chaka Khan married her second husband, a film production worker and part-time guitarist Richard Holland whom she divorced in 1980. As per her memoir Through the Fire, they shared a “volatile” marriage.

The former couple has a son named Damien Holland who has seemingly led a challenging life. In 2006, he was accused of murdering a teenager named Christopher Bailey. However, he was soon acquitted during a criminal trial, where Chaka Khan reportedly testified on his behalf.

Later, during a civil trial, he was found responsible and was asked to pay $1.3 million to settle the wrongful death suit. In 2015, it was also reported that Damien was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, aka an Audi Q5 in Beverly Hills.

In 2011, Chaka Khan got custody of Damien’s 10-year-old daughter and her granddaughter. In December 2023, the multiple Grammy winner told Rolling Stone during an interview that she would tour less and focus on her family, including spending time with her great-grandchildren.

Notably, Chaka Khan tied the knot with record producer Doug Rasheed in 2001, but her third marriage was short-lived. However, it remains undisclosed when the pair separated or whether or not they ever got a divorce.

During a 2014 interview with the Daily Mail, the Ain’t Nobody songstress said that she felt “helpless” and “vulnerable” being in relationships, and was not ready to have more in the near future. She also added that she counted her bed as her boyfriend, the TV as her husband, and the Bible as her salvation.