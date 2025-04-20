Who was Clodagh Rodgers? All you need to know as Eurovision star dies aged 78

Singer and television star Clodagh Rodgers, 78, passed away from a long illness on April 18, 2025. The artist accumulated a huge fanbase over the years for her successful songs including Jack in the Box, and her roles in TV shows such as Celebrity Squares and Supersonic.

The news was revealed by her son, Sam Sorbie, who took to Facebook to share a statement, writing that his mother died in Cobham, where she was surrounded by her family members. Sam continued addressing Rodgers’ contributions by writing:

“Mum has lived an incredible life, full of love and happiness. Her fantastic career performing, traveling the world, devoting her life to her two sons and being the rock of this family.”

In addition, Sam mentioned that life would "not be the same" due to the Colour Me Pop star’s absence, adding that his mother was at peace with his father and grandmother, and that she would be missed by everyone.

The announcement post (Image via Facebook/Sam Sorbie)

According to the Daily Express, Clodagh Rodgers was living in Sussex for a long time and had maintained a distance from the spotlight due to family reasons.

The outlet stated that she became a popular face for her participation in the Eurovision Song Contest during the 1970s after performing the single, Jack In The Box. Clodagh Rodgers addressed the same while speaking to the Daily Express in 2015 and said:

“I became recognizable after Eurovision, but I took it in my stride because I’d spent all those years supporting country acts and I come from a close-knit family, so my feet were firmly on the ground.”

Clodagh Rodgers released many singles: Career and other details explained

As mentioned, the Warrenpoint, County Down native was known for his songs and frequent television appearances. She was active since the 1960s and worked with record labels like Columbia and RCA.

During her conversation with the Daily Express in 2015, Clodagh Rodgers said that she began singing during her childhood days in ballrooms. She mentioned that she had the opportunity to perform with popular singers and groups at the same time in front of thousands of people. She opened up a little bit more about the beginning of her career by saying:

“I left school at 15 for London to sign for Decca and I began touring across Europe with the big country names such as Johnny Cash. That’s how I learned my trade.”

Rodgers further stated that after her appearance at Eurovision, she became a part of various entertainment shows and was touring and recording at the same time. She said that although she had a successful career, she had “virtually retired” following the death of her second husband, Ian Sorbie, since she preferred to take care of her two children.

Clodagh Rodgers’ self-titled debut album came out back in 1969 and grabbed a spot on the UK Albums Chart. This was followed by Midnight Clodagh the same year, and four more albums. One of them, Save Me, was released under Polydor Super.

She was featured on multiple shows that aired on ITV and the BBC. The list included titles such as Thank Your Lucky Stars, Top of the Pops, The Roy Castle Show, The Golden Shot, Frost On Sunday, Maggie’s Place, and more.

Rodgers was known for her singles like Stormy Weather, Goodnight Midnight, It’s Different Now, Save Me, Loving Cup, and Shake Me.

Clodagh Rodgers is survived by her sons Matthew and Sam, born from her marriages to John Morris and Ian Sorbie, respectively.

