Who was Dave Shapiro? Popular music agent among casualties in San Diego plane crash that claimed life of former TDWP drummer Daniel Williams

42-year-old Dave Shapiro was among those who died in a plane crash in San Diego on May 22, 2025. Former Devil Wears Prada drummer Daniel Williams was also believed to be on board, as reported by Variety.

According to the Associated Press, the private plane crashed into a house, killing all passengers. Eight people from the nearby Navy-owned neighborhood were hospitalized with minor injuries, and others were affected by smoke inhalation.

As per Dave Shapiro’s LinkedIn page, he was the co-owner and co-founder of Sound Talent Media for the last five years. Shapiro even served as an agent for companies like United Talent Agency in the past.

The incident happened during the early morning hours when the plane reportedly hit a power line due to bad weather. Moreover, multiple vehicles near the streets caught fire from the jet fuel and explosion sounds were also heard at the same time.

The flight was originally coming from Teterboro, New Jersey. The Federal Aviation Administration told the Associated Press that they were searching the crash site for the bodies to have a better idea of how many people died. Further updates are awaited on whether there were any survivors.

While speaking to KGTV, a resident of the house, Ben McCarty, said that his wife began screaming about the fire and that they were feeling the heat emerging from the same. Meanwhile, around 100 people were evacuated from the crash site after the incident, as per the Associated Press.

Dave Shapiro had a long list of experiences: Career and other details

Apart from being a music agent, Dave Shapiro also received a C. License from the U.S. Parachute Association around ten years ago. He was also a Certified Flight Instructor under the Federal Aviation Administration, as stated on his LinkedIn page.

Dave’s journey dates back to 2006 when he joined as the Vice President of The Agency Group. He served in the position for nine years and became an agent for the United Talent Agency.

In 2009, he established the record label Velocity Records Inc. and launched an aviation company of the same name, where he was a flight instructor and airline transport pilot.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he became a popular face after forming the Sound Talent Group in 2018. Apart from Dave Shapiro, the company was established by two more music agents, Tim Borror and Matt Andersen, as mentioned on the website of Sound Talent Group.

The company has a long list of clients from the music industry, including Beartooth, Motionless in White, Destroy Boys, Black Label Society, Sum 41, and more. Sound Talent Group has also been associated with different theatres and festivals at the same time, and their work has also grabbed a spot on the US Billboard 200.

Following Dave’s recent death, a spokesperson for Sound Talent Media also told Billboard that they were “devastated” with everything that happened and continued,

“Our hearts go out to their families and to everyone impacted by today’s tragedy. Thank you so much for respecting their privacy at this time.”

Dave Shapiro was even active on Instagram with more than 9,000 followers, and his pet dog was featured in most of the photos posted on the platform. Meanwhile, detailed information on Shapiro’s survivors is yet to be made official.

