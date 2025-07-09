Who was DJ Ammo? Tributes pour in as NYC artist passes away

On July 8, 2025, NYC artist DJ Ammo's official Instagram page posted a story announcing his demise with the message, "Indeed we belong to Allah & Indeed to Him we shall return."

While the Instagram Story hasn't mentioned a specific reason for his passing away, fellow DJ and producer Edmund Bini's Facebook tribute mentions that the artist reportedly passed away due to sleep apnea.

Ammo, whose real name was Mossna Varasteh, was a disc jockey and music producer who played at major venues in New Jersey and New York City like RDV, Kiss & Fly, Teak, Jenkinson's, Tenjune, Greenhouse, 10AK, and Bliss.

According to his official website, Ammo was born and raised in Bergen County, New Jersey. He attended Ridgefield Park High School. The artist began his career in 2003 by practicing on vinyl, simultaneously learning the craft of "turntablism".

Turntablism is the art of using a DJ mixer and turntables to create new sound effects, music, and manipulate recorded sound. The late DJ also studied every genre of music and started his career by taking up stints at local bars and lounges.

More details about DJ Ammo's career explored in the wake of his demise

By 2006, DJ Ammo had made a name for himself and played the opening set during the most popular era of clubbing at the Chelsea Area in New York. The region was home to some of New York's finest clubs like Guest House, Suzie Wrong's, Pink Elephant, and Home.

In addition to New York's popular venues, Ammo has also played at A-list events for celebrities like Marc Anthony, Kim Kardashian, T.I., Carmelo Anthony, Benny Medina, Bradley Cooper, and Loren Ridinger, among many others.

After becoming a popular name in New York's clubs in 2006, DJ Ammo became the official disc jockey for Conquer Ent., a music branch of the product brokerage giant, Market America. The DJ played at multiple events for the company, including their twice-a-year conventions in North Carolina and Miami.

His official website mentioned that the NYC artist was proficient with genres of music ranging from hip-hop, R&B, and mashups to classics, reggae, and reggaeton. Despite the competitive world of disc jockeying in the music industry, DJ Ammo was able to score gigs and remain relevant regardless of having started earlier than his current counterparts.

In an Instagram post dated October 2023, the late DJ wrote a lengthy caption acknowledging his hard work and connections that got him this far in the industry.

“How you get to play in Japan, how you get in that room how you do this, how you do that” Hard MF’ing work thats how. Being out 24/7 in my twenties meeting ppl building relationships. Not everyone is related to a celebrity or cosigned by someone who has the power to move the needle for your career," Ammo mentioned.

Friends, fans, and family post tributes to honor the legacy of DJ Ammo

Shortly after the news of DJ Ammo made it to the internet, tributes began pouring in to honor the memory of the late NYC artist. Fellow DJ and producer, Edmund Bini, took to Facebook to extend his condolences to Ammo's family.

"Mo was one of the few VERY respectful DJ's from his era for the OG's and always made it known whenever he talked to to us. He was extremely humble and a rock solid open format DJ in the scene. The DJ Community lost a hard hitter that deserved every bit of momentum he got in his career." Edmund wrote

Additionally, another fellow DJ and Ammo's longtime friend, Dre Chief, took to Instagram and wrote a heartfelt tribute for the late NYC artist, stating:

"Since middle school, we had aspirations of making a name for ourselves in the music industry. Always so humble, considerate of others, a family man with a huge heart. My heart aches while I write these words, knowing how much of an impact you left on this earth and your name will continue to live on.. Rest in peace, my childhood friend Dj Ammo"

Fans of the disc jockey quickly took to the comment section of his last Instagram post to offer their condolences to Ammo's family and honor the artist with tributes.

DJ Ammo is survived by his wife and 3-year-old daughter. His family is accepting visits from those wanting to pay their tributes to the late NYC artist in person from July 8 to July 10, 2025.

