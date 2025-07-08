Who was Mama Mosie Burks? Career explored as tributes pour in wake of gospel legend's passing at 92

Mama Mosie Burks, 92, has recently died on July 7, 2025. The news was confirmed by the Mississippi Mass Choir through a Facebook statement. Notably, the gospel singer gained recognition for her singles like I Got a Grip and was featured in the Disney film, America’s Heart & Soul. However, the artist’s cause of death remains unknown.

Mississippi Mass Choir uploaded a video on Facebook alongside a lengthy statement to express their grief over Mama Mosie Burks’ demise. The group wrote that they first received the news from Mama’s daughter, adding that the memorial details shall be disclosed soon.

The group mentioned that Mosie Burks’ legacy will be an inspiration for the upcoming generations. They requested everyone to pray for Mama’s family members alongside all those who were close to her.

“Mama Mosie’s powerful voice, unshakable faith, and joyful spirit touched hearts around the world and helped define the sound and soul of the Mississippi Mass Choir,” the statement read.

The group continued sharing more tribute posts, recalling the work of Mama Mosie Burks in the form of her successful singles. In addition, social media platforms were flooded with tributes, with netizens speaking up on various occasions when they witnessed the artist perform in front of many people.

Jerry Mannery, the executive director of the Mississippi Mass Choir, also spoke to WLBT on July 8. He recalled that there was a time when Mosie Burks did not want to be a part of songs that were able to connect with everyone around the world. Jerry addressed the same by saying:

“Hilariously, Mama Burks resisted, and the reason she resisted joining she didn’t think she was good enough. We laughed about that for years.”

Mama Mosie Burks was a part of the Mississippi Mass Choir: Career and other details explained

According to Mama Mosie Burks’ bio on the website of Malaco Records, she grew up in a migrant family residing in Forest, Mississippi. Mama’s family members were mostly involved in farming, and she tried to get herself involved in the same business as a child by picking cotton, ensuring that the family was able to manage everything.

However, Burks discontinued working in the field at one point after frequently passing out due to the hot weather. She slowly developed an interest in singing and was only 12 when she trained herself in guitar. She was mostly inspired by artists such as Mahalia Jackson.

While she played at the local church during her childhood, she later began working in different houses so that she could pay for her education at the Jackson State University. Mama’s situation took a different turn when she lost her mother and the responsibilities of the family’s youngest children reportedly fell upon her.

Mama Mosie Burks worked as a maid for some time, and then continued her education at Tougaloo College when she got married. As per Malaco Records' website, Burks' husband, whose identity remains unknown, slowly started facing health issues and was targeted in a hit-and-run case. Although Mama’s husband had to undergo healthcare for many years, he passed away in 1984.

Before becoming a part of the Mississippi Mass Choir, Mosie Burks was working at the South Central Bell Telephone Company. She initially refused the offer of joining the choir after being approached by gospel singer Frank Williams. However, she agreed when she was requested for the same by Frank’s wife, Katrina, following the death of Williams in 1993.

In between performing with the gospel group, Mama Mosie Burks collaborated with the record label Malaco Records in 2005 for the release of her self-titled solo album. According to Clarion Ledger, one of the singles from the album, I Got a Grip, won an award in the category of Song of the Year by a National Artist at the Annual Mississippi Gospel Awards.

On the other hand, the choir dropped multiple albums over the years, including I’ll See You in the Rapture, We’ve Seen His Star, The First Twenty Years, Declaration of Independence, and more. The group also featured on many popular TV shows like Black-ish and Expedition Unknown.

