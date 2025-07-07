 DJ Akademiks claims A$AP Rocky’s ‘PRAY4DAGANG’ music video was deleted from YouTube "after it flopped" and failed to rank on Apple Music

Days after releasing his KayCyy-assisted track PRAY4DAGANG, A$AP Rocky removed the music video for the new song from YouTube, prompting shock and curiosity among his fans.
On July 7, 2025, DJ Akademiks' X page @AkademiksTV posted a screenshot showing YouTube's "video unavailable" message appearing when searching for Rocky's PRAY4DAGANG on the platform, alleging:
"A$AP Rocky’s music video was deleted off YouTube after it flopped. Despite premiering exclusively on Apple Music, A$AP Rocky’s song did not appear in the platform’s Top 200 chart 💀😭"
PRAY4DAGANG is one of the songs set to appear on Rocky's upcoming album DON'T BE DUMB, although the rapper hasn't announced the release date yet.
According to HotNewHipHop's report dated July 5, 2025, the now-deleted music video for PRAY4DAGANG didn't feature the full song and included over 2 minutes of audio. The publication noted that the music video had visuals similar to A$AP Rocky's Same Problems? and RIOT (Rowdy Pipe'n), with prominent use of American flags and white ski masks.
Additionally, the now-deleted music video shows the rapper on what appears to be a battlefield, with him and his teammates charging at each other in slow motion.
More details about A$AP Rocky's upcoming constantly delayed album Don't Be Dumb explored
A$AP Rocky first announced his fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb, during his Paris Fashion Week debut in June 2024. Don't Be Dumb is the rapper's first album since his third studio album, Testing, in 2018.
During his Paris Fashion Week debut, the rapper performed three unreleased songs during his American Sabotage show for the AWGE collection. Following the show, a pre-save link for the upcoming album became available, with a release date scheduled for August 30, 2024. However, on August 23, 2024, Rocky took to X to announce that the album would be delayed, stating:
"LEAKS & SAMPLE CLEARANCES ARE DISRUPTING THE ALBUM. ITS BEEN 6 YEARS & I WANNA MAKE THE BEST ALBUM EVER. IM SORRY FOR THE WAIT."
After much anticipation from fans and a delay on his end, A$AP Rocky addressed the release of his fourth studio album during an interview with GQ in February 2025, saying that he was in "the mixing and mastering realm of it."
The rapper mentioned how he thinks people are tired of hearing updates about the album and are ready to listen to it once it is released. He also shared his thoughts on how far along he is with the album.
"They just want to hear some sh*t just to see where I’m at, and I promise I got some new sh*t in store. I’m challenging myself. It’s like anything, I approach it with a different tactic, degree, or finesse,” Rocky mentioned
Additionally, Rocky was approached by an Instagram fashion account called @thepeoplegallery_ during Paris Fashion Week in March 2025, asking if there was a timeline for Don't Be Dumb's release. Rocky responded by avoiding the question, saying:
“Don’t do me like that. A$AP. Listen, don’t make me do that right now, man. You gon’ get me beat up out here, bro. They on my head, bro, ’cause of questions like that. I can’t even… I gotta go right now.”
While A$AP Rocky hasn't announced the release date of his highly anticipated fourth studio album, the rapper told Billboard that the project will include collaborations with Tyler, The Creator and Morrissey. Additionally, Don't Be Dumb will feature multiple star producers like Metro Boomin, Mike Dean, The Alchemist, Pharrell Williams, Madlib, and Hitkidd.