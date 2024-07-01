Who is DJ Sam Sneak? Rick Ross' DJ gets beaten up by OVO crew in Vancouver scuffle

Champagne Moments rapper Rick Ross and DJ Sam Sneak got jumped while performing at the Ignite Music Festival in Vancouver on Sunday, June 30. They were beaten up by people dubbed as "OVO goons" by DJ Akademiks, when he started playing Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track, Not Like Us to close out his set.

DJ Sam Sneak is a rapper and the official DJ of Rick Ross. The North Miami native has been a part of Ross' Maybach Music Group for a long time. Having met Ross at a very young age, Sneak has been touring with the rapper since 2006.

Expand Tweet

Trending

DJ Sam Sneak has been with Rick Ross since 2006

DJ Sam Sneak is a Haitian-American DJ who rose to prominence as one of Miami's top DJs. Sneak is a part of the Maybach Music Group and tours the world alongside Rick Ross as his personal DJ. In 2016, Sneak also became the A&R for Ross' Maybach Music.

Growing up in North Miami, Sneak had a passion for dance and music at a young age. In 1998, he and his friends started a collective called Dirty Gold DJ's. He even made CDs to help out local underground DJs but never got credit, hence he started labeling his CDs with Sam Sneak.

Sneak, who helms an entertainment company named Bachwood Entertainment met Rick Ross and the Triple C's when he was young and started touring the world alongside Ross and his crew in 2006. The DJ recalled in a 2016 interview with Get 2 Nomi:

"When he (Ross) heard me DJ, he told me on the spot “You’re going to be my DJ,” and I’ve been with MMG ever since then.

"Being a DJ, you meet a lot of artist, and have the opportunity to work with a lot of talented people. Triple C has been on this ride with me since my career with MMG began."

Boasting an impressive Instagram following of over 210K, the Florida DJ has released a few tracks alongside some prominent faces in the industry, including 2018's Mary Jane featuring Wiz Khalifa, Currensy and the late great Nipsey Hussle.

Rick Ross' crew beaten down by Vancouver mob

On the last day of June 2024, Rick Ross and DJ Sam Sneak got jumped while performing at Vancouver's Ignite Festival.

The incident occurred towards the end of his set when Ross played Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us to close out his performance. However, playing a Drake diss track on the Passionfruit rapper's home turf seemed to have ruffled a few feathers.

Multiple clips on X (formerly known as Twitter) shared predominantly by DJ Akademiks showed a group of people initially confronting the rapper and his crew when they got off stage while Not Like Us was still playing.

As things got heated, one man threw a punch at Ross, escalating the situation into a full brawl. Ross was seen getting into the thick of things before being pulled away.

Some members of Ross' crew were on the receiving end of a major beatdown. DJ Sam Sneak sporting his iconic headgear was crowded by the opposition crew. Despite fighting back, Sneak caught a lot of hands.

One person was even knocked out cold on the street after a second round of fighting. Despite initially engaging in the situation, Ross kept away from most of the scuffle. DJ Akademiks captioned one of his tweets regarding the situation:

"Rick Ross and his bodyguards got allegedly jumped by OvO goons for trying to play ‘Not Like Us’ in Canada,"

Furthermore, a video of the incident posted on Instagram by the handle @6ixaktv was even liked by Drake. Ross was also part of the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, having released his own Drizzy diss track, Champagne Moments on April 13, 2024

At the moment, Rick Ross, DJ Sam Sneak, Drake and Kendrick Lamar have not addressed the incident.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback