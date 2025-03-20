Who is Don C? Kanye lists influential people who betrayed him and caused him pain

Fashion designer Don C is trending online after Kanye West mentioned him and many others in a list that included the names of those people who betrayed him in the past. Notably, Ye shared the list through X (formerly Twitter) on March 20, 2025, and wrote:

Ad

“I am in pain that no one person can fix. The betrayal.”

Don C, Also known as Don Crawley, has previously served as the manager of Kanye West and also started a clothing line called Just Don. He was also involved in a legal issue, where both of them were taken into custody following a dispute with some photographers in 2008.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Apart from Don C, Ye’s list also featured the names of many popular faces such as John Legend, Big Sean, Tyler, Pusha, The Kardashians, and more. Ye additionally mentioned his family members, including kids, the Black community, and the Jews towards the end. He ended the post by writing:

“Im in pain. I bled for everyone else.”

Akademiks TV also acquired a video of Kanye West where he said he did something for all the people featured on his list. He further stated:

Ad

“N*ggas don’t have to be making statements against me in public. Everybody know what I’m saying is right. I’m the only one who will f*cking say this sh*t. It’s like, I never, I’m the type of like my mom was a teacher. I’m a n*gga, like Donda is like a school. I want n*ggas to be that. I want n*ggas to get put on all this type of sh*t.”

Ad

Meanwhile, Don C and everyone else mentioned in Ye’s list have not shared any response to him until now.

Don C as a fashion designer: Career and other details explained

As mentioned, Crawley is known for working with Kanye West in the past. Apart from this, he has also collaborated with cognac firm Remy Martin on their limited-edition product, known as 1738.

Ad

In 2022, Don C joined as a creative strategy and design advisor for The Chicago Bulls. He was supposed to work with the team on multiple projects such as digital content, youth programming, and fan engagement, as per a report by Black Enterprise.

Ad

Speaking to NBA.com at the time, Don opened up on how the Bulls have left an impact on his life and how he has been attracted to the team as a fan. He further stated that the goal would be to build a connection with all the fans and continued:

“This isn’t just about designing merch, but combining bigger things like music, lifestyle and fashion to represent the Bulls as both an NBA team and a global brand. I can’t wait to work with their talented team of people.”

Ad

A year later, he joined sports clothing company Mitchell & Ness as Creative Director of Premium Products. Crawley and the company have been associated with each other for more than ten years due to their collaborations on No Name and other popular collections.

Ad

The 44-year-old has additionally worked with Nike, where he redesigned their sneakers, Jordan 2. His works are also known among personalities from the music and entertainment industry.

Don C is also active on Instagram with around 421,000 followers where he frequently shares photos and videos from different occasions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback