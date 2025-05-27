Who is El Funky? Pro-Trump Cuban rapper faces deportation with 30-day deadline to leave the country

Well-known rapper El Funky is facing deportation, with a deadline of 30 days to leave the United States of America, as per a report by Politico on May 23, 2025. Notably, the Cuban rapper has been a supporter of Donald Trump over the years and is famous for his singles such as Silverio, Diazcarao, Estamos Conectados, and more.

Funky shared the details through his Instagram page earlier this month, where he added two pictures, holding two different boards in his hand, with the words “Sos Cuba” and “Patria y Vida.” The caption stated, after being translated into English,

“I have 30 days to leave the country or I will be deported, I ask all my Cuban brothers who know my anti-communist trajectory and the congressmen of this country that more than ever I need your support today. ! greetings and blessings!”

According to Politico, El Funky applied for a residency application under the 1966 Cuban Adjustment Act, but it has been rejected by the US immigration.

While El Funky has not provided any more updates on his possible deportation, U.S. Representative María Elvira Salazar shared her response to El’s ongoing situation. While speaking to Politico magazine, María said that El should be protected under the U.S. immigration law. She further stated,

“We are working with the USCIS (United States Citizenship and Immigration Services) to ensure they understand the serious risk of torture and political persecution he faces if returned to Cuba.”

Funky also shared an update through his Instagram handle on May 25, 2025, confirming that his legal team has helped to get his residency case for another time. Funky wrote that he is expecting his immigration problems to get resolved.

Earlier this month, Donald Trump began implementing the deportation policies and told the DHS, also known as the US Department of Homeland Security, to hire 20,000 officers for the same, as per BBC News. According to VOA News, Trump’s mass deportation process involved certain methods, including that the migrants were transferred to Guantanamo Bay.

Government reports reportedly claimed that almost 8,200 people were taken into custody by the immigration authorities, and more than 6,500 requests were made for the detention of certain people.

El Funky has collaborated with one of his close friends over the years: Career and other details explained

Also known as Eliecer Marquez Duany, he has been influenced by artists such as Tupac, contributing to his success in the world of rapping. According to Periodico Cubano, his debut album, The Zombie Flow, came out around ten years ago in 2014.

In a 2021 interview with Billboard, El Funky shared how he came to the U.S. after leaving his home country, Cuba, due to the government’s treatment of him and his friend Maykel Osorbo.

Though he has released many songs, Patria y Vida and Paro Nacional made him well-known. Patria y Vida was even nominated for two Latin Grammy Awards, according to Periódico Cubano.

Billboard stated that Patria y Vida was a collaboration between Funky and Osorbo, and the lyrics were written by a group of artists, including Yotuel Romero, Beatriz Luengo, Alexander Delgado, Randy Malcom, and Descemer Bueno. The single was released through the record label Chancleta Records.

Apart from Patria y Vida, El Funky and Maykel Osorbo have worked together in other singles like Impossible Olvidar and Diazcarao. Funky had additionally explored other genres of Cuban rap, frequently used in the rap clubs. Other songs in his credits include Clandestinos Aun, Antidoto de Amor, El Cambio Es Ya, Lucifer, and more.

Funky is also active on social media platforms like Instagram. Apart from that, he operates a YouTube channel with around 11,000 subscribers.

