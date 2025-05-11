Who is FatFat Banks? All we know as mother of Munna Duke’s child and DThang’s ex mourns O Block Rapper’s death

Rapper Munna Duke’s girlfriend, FatFat Banks, recently expressed her grief over the artist’s sudden demise. Notably, Munna and his associate, Younggin, recently died in a shooting incident, which reportedly happened at the Tucson, Arizona-based neighborhood of Broadway and Rosemont.

The duo was shot dead this past Saturday on May 10, and the Chicago Police Department is currently investigating the case. Although the authorities have not revealed other details related to the shooting incident, Duke and Younggin reportedly died on the spot, and the case is being allegedly linked to a rivalry between two gangs, Tookaville and Smashville, as per Best Lagos.

According to Simply Who, FatFat Banks is also known as Msbucks. She has appeared in a few of Duke’s music videos over the years. The duo’s relationship grabbed attention when Duke posted some photos of them on his social media back in February 2023.

FatFat Banks’ tribute to Munna Duke (Image via Instagram/@supahotshopper)

FatFat paid tribute to Duke on May 11, 2025, on her Instagram handle, adding a lineup of pictures, where she posed with Duke on different occasions. There were also a few photos of the duo’s baby, whom she recently gave birth to.

The caption of the post read:

“U NI**AS BOGUS💔 U WAS THE LIGHT TO MY DARKNESS I LOVE YOU SO MUCH BABY U KNO THAT I SHOWED U THAT AND U KNO I WAS 10 TOES NO MATTER THE SITUATION😓 TO MUCH PRESSURE HAD THEM NI**AS HATING ON U WE TALKED ABOUT EVERYTHING BUT THIS WASNT ONE NOT IN A MILLION YEARS I WOULDVE THOUGHT THESE WOULD BE OUR LAST DAYS”

FatFat Banks also wrote that the pair created many memories over the years, and she tried to capture them as much as possible.

She continued addressing Duke’s death by writing:

“MY NI**A CANT GET NO BIGGA BABY BOY I LOVE YOU WHOLE HEARTLY U LEFT ME LONELY💔 BUT I GOT US I ALWAYS TOLD U🤞🏼SLEEP TIGHT NEVER WOULD IT BE RIP WATCH OVER ME AND MY FAMILY AND IMMA STAND ON EVERYTHING I EVER TOLD U WATCH.🥲 MY DARK WHEN IM LONELY😓”

FatFat Banks was romantically linked to DThang in the past

FatFat Banks was previously in a relationship with rapper Lil Durk’s brother DThang. Also known as Dontay Banks Jr., he was shot dead in 2021 in Illinois and was 32 years old at the time. FatFat paid tribute to DThang after his demise with a post where the duo posed with their two kids.

The caption of FatFat Banks’ tribute post read:

“THIS WAS NEVER IN THE PLANS 💔😭 WTF! I LOVE YOU SOOOOOOO MUCH”

FatFat Banks is active on Instagram with more than 98,000 followers. Her Instagram timeline is filled with multiple posts, where she can be spotted posing in different outdoor locations, and many with her children.

Her Instagram bio also includes a link to the music video of a song titled Welcome Back, which is a collaborative project with Money A. The music video was released around two years ago on Banks’ self-titled YouTube channel, which includes another single of hers called FXCK IT UP, a collaboration with FendiDa Rappa. It also features a tribute to DThang titled THANG WAY.

As of now, the Chicago Police Department is still investigating Munna Duke and Younggin’s murder with no arrests having been made yet.

