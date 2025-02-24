Who is Goldmouf Famgoon? Rapper claims he beat up Jeezy over $50K business deal

Rapper Goldmouf Famgoon, who is known for his singles like Trapper of the Year and 3 Da Hardway, recently claimed on social media that he had once beaten up Jeezy. The artist shared a few Instagram Stories on February 23, 2025, elaborating on everything that allegedly happened between him and Jeezy.

Ad

Besides Goldmouf saying that he beat up Jeezy, he also posted a picture showing his injured hand. Famgoon revealed that the incident happened over a business deal of $50,000 as he stated:

"When I got out of prison I gave Jeezy 50k for a business deal. He ran off with the money and never gave me the money back. So here we are."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Goldmouf Famgoon also had a message for those who criticized him for being against Jeezy because of the latter's financial conditions. Famgoon said in a video that there was a personal issue with Jeezy and referred to the criticism by responding that those people had not seen $50,000 a day throughout their lives. He also mentioned:

"You n*ggas never had 50 bands to even know how it feel for a n*gga to run off with your motherf*ckin' 50 bands. Do I look like I'm f*cking broke?"

Ad

In another Story, Goldmouf Famgoon wrote that he never asked for any favor after working hard for 17 years and added:

"I paid my homie and he played. So I wanted my money back or shoot me my one. Simple. Yall argue wit ya self."

Goldmouf Famgoon has collaborated with many artists throughout his career

According to Chart Metric, Goldmouf's first single was Trapper of the Year, which came out in October last year. The song featured two other artists, including Bigga Rankin and Trey Lawson.

Ad

The music video of Trapper of the Year was also released through Goldmouf Famgoon's official YouTube channel in December 2024 and has received more than 400,000 views so far. Notably, the video was helmed by Vinny the Videographer, as per the Source magazine.

Ad

While Famgoon became famous after the arrival of Trapper of the Year, he released another track, 3 Da Hardway, which featured Ralo and Derez De'Shon. He also launched a podcast called Dezigner My Shoe. The bio of his YouTube channel states that the podcast features discussions over fashion and other controversial topics. The bio also reads:

"The most crucial segment of our podcast is what we call 'If the shoe fits, wear it.' During this segment, we pose controversial questions to our guests. They aren't obligated to answer, but we're going to ask anyway. So, 'IF THE SHOE FITS, WEAR IT.'"

Ad

Many popular personalities have appeared on the podcast over the years such as Charleston White, Tia Kemp, and Rick Ross. The channel has accumulated almost 7,000 subscribers till now. He has also collaborated with artists such as Derez De'Shon, Boosie, A. Hamilton, and many others on his projects.

Ad

Goldmouf Famgoon has many other singles in his credits such as All I Could, Hustle, and Legendary. All I Could features Derez De'Shon, while Hustle is a collaborative effort among Famgoon, Ralo, EL Zappo Foreign, and Yd4L.

He has around 14,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and is also active on TikTok, where his videos have received 3,000 views so far. He additionally keeps in touch with his fans through Instagram, where he keeps on sharing photos and videos.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback