Who was Guy House? Kentucky Church shooter was an aspiring rapper singing verses about "having conversations with demons" 

The man who shot two women at a Kentucky church and gunned down a state trooper on July 13, 2025, was identified as Guy House by the local coroner after law enforcement killed him.

According to AllHipHop's July 14, 2025, report, Guy House was a 47-year-old aspiring rapper based in Lexington, Kentucky, who went by the name HonKy Kong. As per Facebook user Chaim Gleitmann's post dated July 14, 2025, House's social media activities date back to 2015 and indicate that he started sharing extremist and radical content after converting to Islam.

The Kentucky Church shooter's social media showed that he promoted open-border immigration policies. He also advocated defunding the police and made remarks on President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Guy House released a track called Struggle Made Me in 2018 wherein he rapped about inner torment and violence. The song consists of lyrics where he claimed to be "having conversations with demons" and warned people messing with him about being "found face down in a puddle."

More details about the Kentucky Church shooter Guy House explored

The violent incident resulting in the shooting of 2 women at the Richmond Road Baptist Church in Lexington began around 11:35 am on July 13, 2025, near Blue Grass Airport. At the time, House reportedly shot a Kentucky State Police officer during a traffic stop, as reported by AllHipHop.

However, the trooper survived the attack without any life-threatening injuries. Shortly after fleeing the scene of the attack, House allegedly carjacked a vehicle and drove to the church 18 miles away and arrived when service had commenced.

Witnesses mentioned that Guy House entered the church looking for the mother of his three children, who hasn't been identified, as reported by the Lexington Herald-Leader. This wasn't the first instance of violence displayed by the aspiring rapper, given that he had a criminal history mostly comprising drug crimes.

According to the Union Bulletin's July 14, 2025, report, one of House's ex-girlfriends filed a domestic violence restraining order against him this summer. In an interview with the Herald-Leader on July 14, 2025, the unnamed woman and House lived together before she broke up with him.

Court documents of the domestic violence restraining order mention that the Kentucky Church shooter had begun harassing her in the past few months by keeping track of her whereabouts and threatening to get her fired. Her restraining order also mentioned that he was dangerous and armed.

After she broke up with him on July 4, 2025, House stole her car, multiple guns, and her driver's license. The restraining order against Guy House was approved on July 5, 2025, with a hearing scheduled on July 14, 2025.

In addition to having a restraining order against him, Guy House was convicted of at least seven crimes before the Kentucky Church shooting. The most recent instance of the same was in 2023 when Fayette Circuit Judge Julie Goodman sentenced him to two years of probation for auto theft, first-degree evading police, and possession of a firearm.

However, Guy House violated his probation and tested positive for drugs multiple times. At the time, the Kentucky Church shooter's probation officer requested that his probation be revoked and that a warrant be issued for his arrest. Additionally, House was arrested for his probation violation in December 2024 and released from probation in January 2025.

The two women whom Guy House shot at have been identified as Christina Combs (34) and Beverly Gumm (72). According to AllHipHop, House fired the gun after reportedly being told that the woman he was looking for wasn't at the church.

