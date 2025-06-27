"We own the domestic violence": Diddy's lawyer admits Cassie "won" in a shocking courtroom admission

On the final day of Sean "Diddy" Combs’ trial before jury deliberations, attorney Marc Agnifilo addressed Cassie’s testimony of alleged abuse and domestic violence in his closing argument. In a striking admission, Agnifilo acknowledged the allegations of “domestic violence,” claiming that between the singer and Combs, it was Cassie who had "won".

Trigger Warning: This article contains discussions of alleged domestic violence, abuse, and sexual content that may be distressing to survivors.

"We own the domestic violence… I don’t think we asked her a single question to challenge anything she said about being hit, being kicked, being dragged. So if you had to pick a winner in this whole thing, it's hard not to pick Cassie. Cassie, at a certain point, just flat won," he stated.

To understand the context of Cassie’s supposed ‘win’, it is necessary to revisit her lawsuit against Combs. In November 2023, the singer filed a civil lawsuit accusing him of subjecting her to a decade-long "cycle of abuse, violence, and sex trafficking". However, just a day after filing the complaint, the singer settled the lawsuit outside of court with Diddy.

As per USA Today, while Diddy’s legal team initially referred to the resolution as a "substantial 8-figure settlement", Cassie later disclosed the exact amount during her testimony in Combs’ criminal trial. On May 14, 2025, near the end of her second day on the witness stand, she revealed that she had received $20 million as part of the settlement. She claimed this amount was paid by "Combs and his companies."

Referring to this amount, Diddy’s defense lawyer noted that although Cassie had originally sought $30 million in damages, she ultimately received $20 million. Combs, on the other hand, now awaited a verdict from jail. Framing it in these terms, Agnifilo argued that Cassie had "won"—financially, legally, and in the court of public opinion.

What else did the defense attorney say about Diddy and Cassie’s relationship in his closing statement in the rapper’s trial?

Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo delivered an elaborate closing statement on June 27, 2025, focusing on Cassie Ventura’s 11-year relationship with the Combs. He addressed several personal and criminal allegations that Ventura claimed Combs inflicted on her during their time together.

Agnifilo began by acknowledging the serious nature of the domestic violence accusations that had become central to the public discourse surrounding the trial. He referred to Ventura’s social media post following CNN’s release of surveillance footage in 2024. The footage showed Combs physically assaulting her at the InterContinental Hotel in California.

Agnifilo emphasized that she had communicated the nature of her grievance.

"She was very precise and very clear about what the issue was for her. The issue for her, who was there — domestic violence is the issue," he said.

Agnifilo openly conceded the violence in their relationship, stating that when it came to Ventura’s allegations of domestic abuse, he was asking the jury to "believe her".

However, while acknowledging the claims of violence, Agnifilo drew a firm distinction between those incidents and the criminal charges Combs faced. He argued that the two were not co-conspirators in any criminal enterprise, but individuals involved in a complex, passionate romantic relationship.

"It’s a real relationship, and they were in love… Cassie’s no joke, and that’s why he loved her. She matched him. She was like him," Agnifilo said.

He went on to describe their bond as “a great modern love story,” urging the jury to consider the authenticity of their connection. He even suggested that their affectionate text messages could move one to tears.

He further addressed the nature of the couple’s intimate relationship. This was a focal point in the case due to Ventura’s testimony about Combs orchestrating “Freak Offs.” Agnifilo, in his argument, described their sexual relationship as consensual, asserting that Ventura had both agency and enthusiasm.

"She’s a woman who actually likes sex. Good for her. She’s beautiful, she should. She’s intense. She’s unafraid… They were their best selves when it came to sex. They fought when it came to other women," he said.

He emphasized that none of the text messages submitted as evidence by the prosecution showed Ventura expressing dissatisfaction with their intimacy. There were no messages indicating that she was unhappy with their intimacy or was no longer attracted to Diddy.

Further describing their dynamic, Agnifilo said the couple “matched up” sexually. He further referred to them as “swingers,” suggesting that their choices reflected a consensual “lifestyle” rather than criminal conduct.

"I guess you could call them swingers, I guess you could call it a lifestyle."

Addressing the controversial “Freak Off” videos, which the prosecution argued were used as a tool of coercion, Agnifilo contended that the clips reflected intimacy, not intimidation. He maintained that the videos underscored a romantic relationship between Diddy and Cassie, with physical interactions devoid of any aggressive behaviour

"The music’s nice, the mood seems friendly and easygoing, and everyone is smiling, they’re laughing, forget the sex part… There’s a real, genuine intimacy and just nice quality to these evenings," he said.

After her testimony in Diddy's trial, Cassie is spending time away from the spotlight. She recently welcomed her third child, a son, with her husband Alex Fine.

Meanwhile, Diddy is undergoing trial for charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He faces up to life in prison if convicted of all the charges.

