Who are Jermaine and Trevaunn “Tre” Richards? Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR recruited Canadian comedians to promote their album

YouTube personalities and siblings Jermaine Richards and Trevaunn Richards have been recruited by Drake and PartyNextDoor to help promote their upcoming collaborative album, Some S*xy Songs 4 U, set to release on February 14.

Drake has already dropped a promotional skit on Instagram featuring Trevaunn speaking to his brother Jermaine about the latter's plans to pop the question to his partner, Shanel.

The Canadian comedian siblings, best known for their YouTube channel 4Yall Entertainment, appear in a room decorated with items such as balloons and a teddy bear. In the skit, Trevaunn Richards is heard helping Jermaine Richards to say the correct words while proposing to his girlfriend. One of them is also heard saying:

"You're all good, bro. You don't even stress me out. Letting do what I want. Take the whip 2-3 days here chillin', lay it back, I like that. You're a plug to my peace. And I need that. A PV there, ah touch man! That's blessed no?"

Two more people are seen inside the room, assisting with the decorations. As Trevaunn Richards continues to help Jermaine Richards, the former fails to say "I love you" throughout the clip. The video ends with the title of Drake and PartyNextDoor's collaborative album appearing on the screen.

Notably, the release date of Some S*xy Songs 4 U was confirmed on February 3, 2025, when Drake shared an album trailer on Instagram, with the caption revealing the project's official launch date.

Jermaine Richards and Trevaunn Richards' YouTube channel was launched more than ten years ago

As mentioned, Jermaine and Trevaunn run the YouTube channel titled 4Yall Entertainment. In addition to them, the channel is also operated by Wayne Purkle and Durran Ferg. Over the years, their videos have featured guest appearances from popular faces such as Amir Johnson and King Bach.

The brothers started creating videos in 2011 while they were still in high school, as per Coveteur Magazine. The YouTube channel's name was later changed to 4YE Comedy, and in the 2020 interview with the magazine, the brothers addressed the meaning of the same. Trevaunn said at the time:

"We were in high school [and] needed a YouTube name because everyone was telling us to start a channel. Some girl from our school was like, 'Hey, just call it 'for y'all entertainment,' and so we named it that."

Trevaunn also shared that their videos mostly refer to the situations in which people usually find themselves involved. The brothers also have a show titled The Office Movers in their credits, and it features them following their father's footsteps as they start operating a dysfunctional office-moving company.

During a conversation with Q's Tom Power, the brothers said that they were planning to explore various ideas. Jermaine Richards opened up on the concept of the show by stating:

"But then we thought about office-moving and we were like, 'Oh my God, this is it! There's so many stories, we worked here for so many years, saw some random characters of different backgrounds, different ages."

The duo's family includes another brother, Ryan, and a sister, Tanisha. The brothers are also active on Instagram, where Trevaunn has accumulated around 137,000 followers, while Jermaine has around 152,000 followers.

