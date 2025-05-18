Who is JJ? All to know about the Eurovision 2025 winner 

JJ, aka Johannes Pietsch, won the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 with his operatic-techno fusion track Wasted Love on May 17, 2025. He became Austria's first Eurovision winner since Conchita Wurst in 2014 and Udo Jürgens in 1966, marking the country's third overall win. JJ is a classically trained countertenor from Austria.

The grand final, held in Basel, Switzerland, on May 17, saw JJ triumph over 25 competitors. Israel's Yuval Raphael secured second place with New Day Will Rise, buoyed by strong public support. Meanwhile, Estonia's Tommy Cash took third with Espresso Macchiato, and Sweden's KAJ placed fourth with Bara Bada Bastu, a playful ode to sauna culture.

Born in Vienna in 2001, the singer spent his early years in Dubai before returning to Austria in 2016. A rising star in classical music, he performs at the Vienna State Opera in productions like Die Zauberflöte and Von der Liebe Tod. His winning entry, Wasted Love, blended soaring countertenor vocals with pulsating techno beats, captivating both jury and public voters.

He gained national recognition after reaching the finals of the 2021 TV talent show Starmania. The Eurovision 2025 winner also studies classical music at Vienna's Music and Art Private University (MUK), balancing academia with his operatic career.

“This is beyond my wildest dreams. It’s crazy,” JJ said after accepting the microphone-shaped trophy.

The Austrian-Filipino artist's Eurovision entry, Wasted Love, earned 436 points, 258 from juries and 178 from televoters, securing Austria's first win in over a decade. At a post-victory press conference, he called the moment "insane" and emphasized the song's message:

"In my song I was talking about how love is wasted, but love wins. Spread love, forget hate, love is the strongest force.”

Eurovision 2025 featured acts from 26 countries, narrowed from 37 entrants through semifinals. Performances ranged from Lithuania's grunge-rock band Katarsis to Ukraine's prog-rock act Ziferblat and the U.K.'s country-pop group Remember Monday. The event highlighted linguistic diversity, with songs performed in 20 languages, including Maltese, Icelandic, and Albanian.

JJ's Journey: Classical roots and Eurovision triumph

JJ won the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 (Image via Getty)

Johannes Pietsch's path to Eurovision began long before his 2025 victory. Born to an Austrian-Filipino family, early exposure to diverse cultures, which shaped his artistic identity. After returning to Vienna at 15, he pursued formal training, eventually joining the Vienna State Opera.

His performances in productions like Tschick showcased his ability to blend classical precision with modern flair, a skill that defined Wasted Love. JJ's Eurovision entry merged operatic vocals with techno beats, which paid off with both juries and viewers.

“It’s out of this world,” he said after winning, crediting his team and fans.

At the Eurovision 2025 winner's press conference, JJ revealed plans for an EP and songwriting collaborations, though he joked about canceling a planned week off to celebrate. He also expressed hopes to co-host the 2026 contest in Vienna with Conchita Wurst.

His win makes him Austria's first half-Filipino champion and sets the stage for the country to host Eurovision's 70th anniversary in 2026.

Pietsch's victory, backed by broadcaster ORF, underscores a strategic shift toward genre innovation, as noted by Eurovision historian Dean Vuletic.

