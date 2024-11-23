Who is Jourdan Cha'Taun? Diddy's former chef claims rapper was physically abusing Cassie for a long time

Diddy's former chef Jourdan Cha'Taun has recently made some new claims about the rapper in an Instagram post. Notably, her statement is linked to the controversy that emerged out of footage that went viral in May this year, where Diddy allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

Chef Jourdan Cha'Taun has worked with multiple celebrity clients throughout her career, including Floyd Mayweather and Dwight Howard. According to her official website, she is an expert culinary artist working to revolutionize black communities by creating awareness of how food can affect mental health.

Although Jourdan's Instagram page is currently inactive, the statement shared through her account on November 22, 2024 was reposted on @theneighborhoodtalk. The post read:

"Seeing @cassie being re-victimized in the press, on the blogs & through that disingenuous "apology" throughout the past year. Over, and over again. Has been truly disgusting to see. I cannot in good conscience remain silent. He was physically abusing her. For a long time! These are facts!!!!!!!!!!!"

Cha'Taun shared the social media post a day after Diddy's attorney Alexandra Shapiro claimed in new court documents that the assault footage, which was reportedly recorded at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles in 2016, was edited and manipulated, as per USA Today.

Meanwhile, Jourdan Cha'Taun denied the claims of the video being edited in her latest statement, adding that she is "privately" supporting Cassie. She further stated:

"Today I felt it long overdue to show my support on my main page, as publicly as I can. I'm using my platform to stand up for her. I stand with Cassie, and all domestic violence victims, survivors, and those no longer with us."

AP News reported that Diddy was arrested in September this year on charges of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. His trial is scheduled for May 5, 2025.

Jourdan Cha'Taun is well aware of the current food trends

As per her official website, Cha'Taun spent her childhood switching between three different places which include Seattle, Washington, and Kaneohe. She lost her father Mancho at the age of 8 and was reportedly molested at a very young age.

Jourdan Cha'Taun had to deal with the aftermath of everything she had to undergo as a child. This included the consumption of alcohol, smoking weed, and eating processed food items, according to her website. She eventually recovered at one point as she started working in the kitchen.

In a February 2020 interview with Eating With Erica, she shared that she always had a passion for cooking, adding that she would have opted to become a lawyer since she always argues for a living. She described her parents as an inspiration and continued:

"Angel Gregorio of The Spice Suite in Washington, DC is my top business inspiration. She owns one of the top spice stores in the country. And she's created a small business incubator for the community. She figured out how to offer her space for non-competing small business owners to hold pop up shops to sell the products in exchange for selling her spices."

While being asked how she manages to stay aware of the current food trends, Jourdan Cha'Taun responded that her list of high-profile clients helped her to work with the best nutritionists and physical trainers. She also mentioned:

"I'm personally known for making healthy food taste good! My own personal diet and cooking beliefs are all organic, locally sourced, seasonal produce, wild fish, seafood, grass fed meats…along with being gluten-free and juicing 3 times a day."

As her website states, Jourdan Cha'Taun recovered from her addiction. However, she started consuming weed and alcohol for another time after her mother and younger sister's death alongside losses suffered in business.

Jourdan also had to struggle with her physical appearance as her weight was around 197 pounds in the past. Things started to change for her as she began going to the gym and used her experience in the world of food to start living a better lifestyle.

