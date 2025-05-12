Who was LGP Qua? Age and all about the Philly rapper as tributes pour in wake of the artist passing away 

On May 12, 2025, the media outlet NewsX reported the passing away of LGP Qua, a 24-year-old Philadelphia rapper who was known for his freestyle raps on social justice issues. However, an official confirmation is yet to be issued for the same by the rapper's family or local authorities.

LGP Qua, whose real name is Qidere Johnson, acquired a social media fanbase of over 300K on Instagram with community engagement and freestyling on social issues in Philadelphia. Additionally, he collaborated with artists like will.i.am on the 2018 track INSOMNIAC (woke), touching upon topics of institutionalized racism and gun violence.

Shortly after news of the Philly rapper's reported demise broke out, fans of the rapper and prominent names in the industry like Stay Fly rapper Juicy J delivered their tributes for LGP Qua. Taking to the comment section of the Instagram page @saycheesetv's post about Qidere Johnson, Juicy J wrote:

"Damn I loved watching his Instagram freestyles I was gonna reach out to him for a feature on a song , he was so talented RIP & Prayers up for the family 🙏🏿."

Artists pay their respects to the Philly rapper (Image via Instagram/@saycheesetv)

Additionally, Baltimore rapper Money Jake expressed his discontent over "powerful" people giving their tributes to Johnson when they could've helped change his life.

"All these powerful ppl in these comments who knew that man had talent & could’ve changed his life yall should blame yall self… us talent Trench kids ain’t got no luck or help we in a lose lose situation 🫶🏾🕊️ R.I.P Kid," he wrote.

Many other artists also paid their respects to news of LGP Qua's reported demise.

Artists pay their respects to the Philly rapper (Image via Instagram/@saycheesetv)

Everything to know about LGP Qua amid news of Philly rapper's reported demise

According to a report by Times Now News dated May 12, 2025, Johnson's stage name, LGP Qua stood for "Let's Get Paid." The rapper dubbed himself "Voice of the Youth" as suggested by his Instagram username. Johnson was born and raised in North Philadelphia by his mother in a rough neighborhood, and it wasn't until later that he learned about his father.

The Philly rapper happened to meet his father amid an 18-month prison term in 2016, which he underwent owing to a weapons charge. It was at that time that Johnson began writing rap, wherein he wrote a track about Meek Mill's imprisonment on a parole violation in November 2017. The Meek Mill rap made LGP Qua gain popularity and gave him a platform to make his voice heard.

During a March 2019 interview with CBS News shortly after the release of his track Dear Qua, where he reflected on the time he started out as a rapper:

"Everybody in my city, they got their own craft with their art music and I'm all the way left. Nobody was talking how I was talking, like I just came onto the scene like who's this young boy talking, speaking what he's speaking," Johnson said

The Philly rapper often visited his old school, Edward T. Steel Elementary, as a part of his initiative to encourage the youth of his city. In fact, Johnson's track Dear Qua featured letters written to him by teenagers penning down their struggles in Philadelphia.

LGP Qua not only gained popularity for his style of rapping and the topics he chose to rap about, but also for his social work initiatives in Philadelphia.

The rapper was given citations by Philly Senator Shariff Street and councilwoman Cindy Bass for giving away approximately 1000 pairs of sneakers to Alice West Fleet Elementary School students and Simon Gratz Mastery Charter School in collaboration with Puma and Foot Locker.

