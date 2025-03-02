Who did Ralph Woolfolk play in 'My Brother and Me'? Police officer investigating Lil Baby is a former Nickelodeon child star from a '90s show

Recently, the Atlanta police have alleged that a triple shooting on the set of a Lil Baby's music video in May 2024, led to a gang war resulting in multiple homicides. Additionally, as per @mymixtapez's tweet on March 1, 2025, police officer Ralph Woolfolk, investigating the rapper's case, is a former Nickelodeon child star from the '90s show My Brother and Me.

According to Fandom, Ralph Woolfolk played Dee Dee Parker on My Brother and Me, and is currently working as a police officer in the Atlanta Police Department.

Not much is known about Woolfolk, except that he studied English at Morewood College in Atlanta, and was attempting to get into Harvard University or William and Mary Law School, Virginia, to study law.

In his media statement on February 26, 2025, Major Ralph Woolfolk announced the arrest of seven people related to the murders of 13-year-olds Lamon Freeman and Jakody Davis in July 2024. Stating that the teenagers' murders were related to a gang war reportedly connected to the triple shooting on the set of Lil Baby's music video, Woolfolk said:

“Gang violence that was orchestrated by adults. And the cowardly acts of an Atlanta-based rapper that decided to go into a rival gang stronghold in a place he knew he should not have been.”

Later, Channel 2 Action News confirmed that the rapper Woolfolk talked about in his media statement was Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones.

"An obvious reference to Dominique Jones was complete and total nonsense"— Lil Baby's lawyers respond to rapper being named in Atlanta shooting incident

Shortly after being referred to as a link to Atlanta teen murders, Lil Baby took to Instagram to post a story addressing the same. The rapper thanked his fans for their concerns and added:

"Please don't be misinformed by fake news!! I'm overly good"

Additionally, the rapper's lawyers, Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg, defended their client via a statement to Billboard and other media publications on February 28, 2025. Addressing Ralph Woolfolk's reference to Lil Baby during the press conference, the raper's attorneys mentioned:

“The part of the press conference on Wednesday by the Atlanta Police Department that made an obvious reference to Dominique Jones was complete and total nonsense.”

Jones' lawyers added that it was disgraceful for the police to say that the rapper couldn't shoot a music video in his hometown, which he loves and has tried to uplift with his efforts. The rapper's legal team also mentioned that the location for the shoot of a major music video is decided by a professional team and is not in the hands of an individual.

Lil Baby's lawyers also mentioned that it was "unprofessional, unethical, and shameful" for the Atlanta police to bring their client's name into a conversation concerning a crime in which he had no involvement. Talking about the rapper's take on the situation, his attorneys said:

"Dominique is devastated about the situation because those children came from the same neighborhood he did, and he will continue to build up his community in any way he can.”

The Atlanta Police Department has put forth its theory about multiple shootings and homicides being connected to the shoot of Lil Baby's music video. However, investigators claim that an incarcerated gang member opposing the rapper called in for a hit on the teenagers via a cell phone from prison.

