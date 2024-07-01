Who is Saweetie related to? Famous links explored as rapper shuts down 'nepo-baby' label

On June 30, rapper-singer Saweetie took to X to shut down ongoing accusations that she was a “nepo baby.” She began by saying how she hated the label and got candid about her prolonged struggle before finding fame for herself.

The Icy Grl hitmaker explained how she “grew up barely spending time with her parents” as they were constantly “hustling” trying to barely “make ends meet,” adding that calling her a product of nepotism negates her life’s story.

“I think Saweetie the college girl would have had her 'wealthy family' pay for tuition and boarding so that she could enjoy the social experience of college instead of working 4 jobs to support herself,” she responded to her critics.

The Grammy nominee further went on to write:

“Saying I’m privileged ignores the girl who risked her safety renting rooms off of Craigslist because she believed in herself enough to stay in an expensive city while everyone else was telling her to move home because that’s the safe and better 'financial option.' Can’t pay for studio time? No problem. I made car rap videos which is how I got discovered.”

The former Wild 'n Out cast member wrapped up by saying how she was “proud of all the hard work” she has done over the years to achieve her current success and would continue to share her story to “inspire” those who come after her.

For the uninitiated, Saweetie is related to actress and producer Gabrielle Union and veteran rapper MC Hammer, among others.

Everything you need to know about Saweetie’s famous relatives

Saweetie, whose real name is Diamonte Quiava Valentin Harper, was born in July 1993 to Johnny Harper and Trinidad Valentin in Santa Clara, California. While her father is a footballer turned businessman, her mother is a video model who has collaborated with Nelly (for Ride With Me), DMX (for What These B*tches Want featuring SisQ6), and LL Cool J, among others.

Both of them are supportive of their daughter’s career and often attend social events with her. For instance, her father appeared with her at the 2021 BET Awards, while her mother honored her with the 2022 Game Changer Award at Billboard Magazine’s Annual Women in Music Awards ceremony.

Saweetie’s paternal grandfather, Willie Harper, was a former professional football player popular as a linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL. Willie Harper’s youngest kid, Josh Harper, is Saweetie’s uncle. He is an outside linebacker and wide receiver for the Oakland Panthers in the IFL.

The 31-year-old rapper is also the niece of legendary hip-hop singer, producer, and dancer MC Hammer, who is her father’s cousin. In fact, they are closely knit, and during an interview, she said that she grew up with MC Hammer’s family.

Actress and TV/ film producer Gabrielle Union is Saweetie’s cousin once removed. In December 2018, Union confirmed the same via a tweet, responding to a fan’s inquiry.

The duo even appear on each other’s social media often, including the time Union gave Harper the shoutout while honoring R&B singer Kehlani and sharing how she “collabs with other great talent like my little cousin @saweetie.”

Likewise, the Tap In singer also performed at Gabrielle Union’s birthday party in 2019, and they appeared in matching attires, paying tribute to the latter’s iconic Bring It On era. Union even participated in the #MyTypeChallenge on social media after Harper’s 2019 hit single My Type’s release.

The MTV Video Music Awards winner is also connected to Atlanta-based record producer Zaytoven. While they are not blood relatives, the duo often refer to each other as cousins and have collaborated previously on her EP High Maintenance.

Earlier, during the September 2022 interview with Desus & Mero, Saweetie claimed she rejected "help" from her famous relatives although they reached out to her. She added that she believed in being "self-made" and "self-motivated" and figuring things out on her own.

