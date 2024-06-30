Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union rocks blue swimwear as she dances to Victoria Monét's viral song on the beach

Dwyane Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union, has been enjoying Canouan, an island in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The wife of the former Miami Heat star is with close friends at the Mandarin Oriental, enjoying beach life. In her latest post, Union was seen dancing with her friends in blue swimwear to the song "On My Mama" by Victoria Monét.

While her friends kept dancing, she emerged from the side and ran into the camera. Posting the picture, Union captioned the post:

"It's the run for meeee."

Union's IG story

Union's IG story

In another video from the story, Union was seen dancing to Tyla's "Breathe Me."

Earlier, she gave a sneak peek into her sunset and cocktail party with her friends.

Gabrielle Union on marrying decade-old Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union married Dwyane Wade when she was in her 40s and Wade was in his 30s. In a conversation with Business Insider, Union talked about the reactions she received from people regarding her marriage.

"I mean, I live it. I married my husband when I was almost 41. And everyone was like, oh," Union told BI. "People start to police what your dreams should be. What you should even want at your age, at your 'big age.'"

The recently released film "The Idea of You," starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, is co-produced by Union. The movie is based on a novel by the same name and is one of Union's favorite books.

The wife of the Miami Heat star wanted to portray the idea of joy in “women of all ages” and not just women who are in their 20s. Gabrielle Union has long been an advocate of body positivity in older women, their health and the new idea of beauty that transcends all ages.

She married Wade in 2014, when she was 41 and Dwyane Wade was 32. The couple shares a daughter, Kaavia, who was born in 2018.