In Photos: Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union enjoys sunset and cocktails with friends at Mandarin Oriental's luxurious island resort 

Accompanied by a group of friends, Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union is currently enjoying her time at Mandarin Oriental in Canouan, a tropical paradise nestled in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. While the former Miami Heat star has not accompanied her, she still seems to be having the time of her life.

Union shared a montage of luxurious images and clips on Instagram. The post, which included videos of her enjoying a glass of wine and preparing for a massage, had the following caption:

“Promising myself to “seas” the moments more and more! Currently in a special place with special people. @mo_canouan ♥️"

Gabrielle Union on Instagram / IG: @gabunion

A number of other images shared by her friends have been reposted by Union, and they each featured a range of stunning landscapes in the backdrop.

The Mandarin Oriental Canouan is a haven for luxury and exclusivity

The $120 million resort is known for its eye-boggling prices and exclusivity. It is known to have hosted a range of public figures and major celebrities in the past, including Prince Harry, Robert Downey Jr., and Bill Gates. However, as Union and her friends' photos suggest, the experience seems completely worth it.

The resort has an island runway which is known to have around 30 private jets parked at any given time. It also features huge pillars, marble floors, infinity pools, an 18-hole golf course, a watersports center, an award-winning Mandarin restaurant, and tennis courts on the property.

