In Pictures: Dwyane Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union twins bold look with daughter Zaya for beau’s Netflix special 

Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union, a celebrated actress, accompanied by their daughter Zaya, caught everyone's attention with their impeccably coordinated, bold, and daring outfits at "When We Gather: A Night of Stand-Up Comedy Curated by Dwyane Wade," an event hosted as part of the 2024 Netflix Is a Joke Fest in Los Angeles on May 9.

Union rocked a statement red strapless minidress, adding some edge with a black leather jacket. Zaya opted for a more casual vibe in a white minidress paired with an oversized black leather jacket. Dwyane also shared a few glimpses of the show and their moments on Instagram.

The fashion moment didn't escape fans' notice, as social media buzzed about the Union-Wade family's sartorial choices. While Dwayne kept it classic in a cream cardigan, white shirt, and brown trousers, there's no denying the women stole the show on the red carpet.

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time the Wade family has stunned with their fashion sense. They're known for their bold choices and unwavering support for each other. This latest red carpet appearance is just another example of their close bond and undeniable star power.

Stunning Style: Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Shine at Met Gala 2024

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union were amazing once again! They hit the Met Gala red carpet with their signature style, perfectly capturing the night's theme, "The Garden of Time" and "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." Dazzling gowns and bold statements ruled the night, and the Wades didn't miss a beat.

Wade, the ever-stylish retired NBA champ, looked sharp in a cool lavender suit paired with a creamy white v-neck tee. But Union stole the night, with her shimmering gown flowing beautifully, the white and green shades catching the light like a mermaid's scales awakening from a magical slumber.

Dwyane Wade recently shared on Instagram and captioned the post:

"Check the watch, we’re on time. Met Gala 2024"

Wade wore a lavender suit, while Union shimmered like a mermaid waking up ready to rule the runway. Social media couldn't get enough with fans praising their creativity and their red carpet reign.