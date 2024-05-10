"She is so so so so so GOOD!": Gabrielle Union raves about Sonequa Martin-Green's performance in 'My Dead Friend Zoe'

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union had high praise for actress Sonequa Martin-Green's performance in the movie "My Dead Friend Zoe." Union took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to reshare a fan's praise of Sonequa in which they referred to the actress' performance as "Gabrielle Union and Danielle Deadwyler’s kid sister if Angela Bassett was their mother."

"She is so so so so so GOOD," Union tweeted.

Sonequa Martin-Green plays the lead role of Merit in the war comedy-drama film "My Dead Friend Zoe," which was released recently in March. Written and directed by Kyle Hausmann-Stokes and A. J. Bermudez, the movie depicts the story of Merit, a US Army Afghanistan veteran, who grapples with familial discord because of the lingering memory of her deceased best friend from the Army, Zoe.

Gabrielle Union says her Met Gala outfit was inspired by daughter

Gabrielle Union sparkled in a high-neck Michael Kors gown at the Met Gala 2024 held on Monday, 6 May. The gown featured a cascading ombré-scale design of lilac, green and teal to resemble a mermaid-like design.

Union attended the Met Gala with her husband Dwyane Wade, making their fifth appearance together. In an interview with People, the actress said that the gown was inspired by her 5-year-old daughter, Kaavia.

"This was inspired by her (Kaavia)," Union said. "She's a water baby. She adores water. And she said, 'Mommy, you look like a mermaid!'"

Dwyane Wade's wife had previously opened up about her love for the Met Gala and working with designers to fashion something unique every year.

"I love that part," Union told PEOPLE. "I think it's nerve wracking for a lot of people, but when you really f*** with a designer and you really love leaning into their creativity and their interpretation of the theme and you are a conduit of somebody else's artistic freedom and expression that also matches your own, it's a f***ing awesome."

"A lot of people want to rush through it, not me," Union told PEOPLE. "They literally are like, 'all right, Gab, move it up the stairs.' Because I love it. I love it. I absolutely love it."

Union also said that she likes to take her time on the carpet, fully immersing herself in the essence of the moment.