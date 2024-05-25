Who did Taylor Swift play in New Girl? Singer's cameo on the show explored

Taylor Swift never shies away from trying out new things in life. Over the years, the 34-year-old has covered several spectrum of musical genres, thus keeping her fans on their toes. From country music to alternate rock to pop with an undertone of indie folk, the singer has tried it all.

Thus, it comes as no surprise that she's tried her hand at acting, too. The Grammy winner has had cameos in many movies and TV shows. One of the more significant ones among them is her cameo in New Girl.

Taylor played the role of Elaine in New Girl season 2, episode 25, Elaine's Big Day. Elaine was Shivrang's love interest who was brought in to stop the wedding. Her arrival at the wedding arrival started a cascading chain of confessions and ended with the wedding being called off and the two (Shivrang and Elaine) eloping together.

Created by Elizabeth Meriwether, New Girl follows Jess Day (Zooey Deschanel) as she moves in with three male roommates and her life takes a humorous and significant turn.

Taylor Swift's cameo in New Girl explained

Z100's Jingle Ball 2012 Presented By Aeropostale - Show (Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images for Jingle Ball 2012)

Taylor Swift's cameo in New Girl was a very small but significant one. Unlike other guest stars in the show, Elaine had very little screen time and didn't do much. However, the entire episode was named after her because she triggered a cascading chain of hilarious events that caused significant revelations.

As Shivrang's wedding day with Cece finally arrived, it was abruptly jeopardized by the sudden arrival of his ex, Elaine. As Elaine confessed her love for him, Cece followed and confessed her love for Schmidt. The wedding was then called off and Shivrang eloped with Elaine.

In a 2013 interview with EW, creator Elizabeth Meriwether shared her experience working with Taylor Swift and also revealed that she was a big fangirl. The creator gushed about the Grammy winner and shared that she did not initially meet her as she had to compose herself before meeting her.

Besides the fangirl moment, Meriwether also lauded Taylor's performance in the episode, expressing how she 'kind of came and nailed it.'

"She kind of came and nailed it," commented the creator. "We love bringing in guest stars, but we really try to make it feel like they’re part of the show and it’s not just stunt casting."

Meriwether also revealed that the singer was a huge New Girl fan and would often recite her favorite quotes from the show to the creator. Therefore, the cameo appearance was special to both Meriwether and the songwriter.

Taylor Swift's appearance created a major plot hole in New Girl

Premiere of Screen Gems' "Easy A" - Arrivals (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Taylor's cameo in the show was short and sweet but it also created a major plot hole for wide-eyed fans. In the New Girl universe, Taylor Swift actually exists and is also a successful singer!

Taylor Swift's name came up in season 2 when Jess and Sam had their break up. Jess was forced to relive her old days and start drinking, listening to sad songs, and crying all the time. In one scene, Jess was seen asking the boys to leave her as she just wanted "to listen to Taylor Swift alone.”

This scene was enough to let the fans know that Taylor is a well-known singer in the show's world. However, sadly no one recognized her when she gatecrashed Shivrang's wedding!

This is one of the several plot inconsistencies in the show, but it isn't unheard of. TV shows are often known for having guest appearances of stars as fictional characters and later referring to them in other scenes. These stars become magically unrecognizable when they play cameos in the same creatives where they were mentioned at one time.