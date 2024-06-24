Why were Foolio and Yungeen Ace beefing? Duo's acrimonious history explored in wake of former's death 

Florida-based rapper Foolio died on Sunday, June 23, at the age of 26. He was fatally shot outside a Holiday Inn in Tampa. Foolio’s attorney, Lewis Fusco, confirmed in his official statement on social media that the musician, whose real name is Charles Jones, was celebrating his birthday over the weekend when the shooting took place in the hotel’s parking lot.

“We kindly request that the privacy of Mr. Jones and his family be respected during this difficult time,” Fusco said.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Police Department confirmed with XXL that apart from Foolio, three others were also shot and were being treated at the hospital.

Just hours after the death of the singer, Yungeen Ace dropped a new track titled Do It, which many believe is allegedly a Foolio diss track. The music video also seemingly bears a resemblance to the shooting. It is important to note that Foolio and Yungeen Ace have been fighting for years. The beef stems from the rivalry between their respective crews, which includes the former’s KTA and the latter’s ATK. The lyrics of the track include:

“Every car I’ve been these b*tches tinted/ Choppers and killers in it/ Catch his a*s and do his a*s you know he finished.”

The track has 1.24M views on YouTube as of this writing and the lyrics continue:

“I don't even call him by his name, I call them n****s "Lil' do-its"/ Bit*hes call his phone, say they got the lo', I told them do it/ I ain't sparing sh*t, it's on sight if we into it.”

A glimpse into the feud between Foolio and Yungeen Ace as the latter seemingly drops diss track

Foolio and Yungeen Ace have been battling it out for years; however, their feud dates back to 2017, as per XXL. Their beef included numerous diss tracks and shootings aimed at each other’s gangs.

In May 2017, Jones’ 17-year-old cousin, Zion Brown, was fatally shot. Deantrae Thomas, an associate of Ace, was later charged with murder. In retaliation, Ace’s brother, Tre’von Bullard, and two others were tragically shot dead in 2018 in a drive-by shooting reportedly aimed at the rapper.

In 2021, Yungeen Ace collaborated with Spinabenz, FastMoney Goon, and Whoppa With Da Choppa on the track Who I Smoke and mentioned the names of murdered members of his opposition. This included Foolio's friend Bibby and in 2022, the rapper spoke about the song on the Off The Record podcast. He referred to his track When I See You, which was said to be aimed towards Ace, and said:

“I go get a poster printed out of the news clip with [Ace’s] dead homeboys on the sh*t, I get two bottles of cheap a*s champagne, I go to the graveyard, I shoot the video, I dropped that bi*ch.”

In 2023, Jones also seemingly blasted Ace by sharing a clip of the latter testifying with a police officer. He called the latter a “rat” for allegedly snitching about a crew fight. It is worth noting that further details on the clip and the criminal case are unknown at the time of this writing.

As news of Jones’ death went viral online, YouTuber Charleston White made headlines for joking about Jones dying at Holiday Inn. White stated that Jones “worked hard to die.”

Fans now await further information regarding Jones’ death.

