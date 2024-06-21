Why was Lana Del Rey's Fenway show cut short? Setlist, special guest list explored

Summertime Sadness singer Lana Del Rey recently performed at Fenway Park, Boston, on June 20, 2024, for the first time. However, her show was cut short due to the weather in Boston, where Lana was supposed to be on stage at 8:30 p.m., but the show didn't start until 10:30 pm.

There was a thunderstorm in Boston at the time of the show, resulting in the evacuation of the stadium until the rain stopped. According to Just Jared, a sign was placed on the field that read that a delay was certain in the performances of the night owing to "pending weather conditions."

The sign read:

“All fans must leave the field seating and open air seating sections and seek shelter inside the stadium concourse immediately. Please take time to assemble all members of your party and calmly proceed inside the stadium concourse.”

Once the show resumed at 10:30 pm, Lana Del Rey sang fifteen songs and finished her set on time.

"Do you want a one hour show tonight if it’s possible and the lightning stops?"— Lana Del Rey posts an Instagram poll during the Fenway show

Despite there being a thunderstorm in Boston delaying Lana Del Rey's concert in Fenway Park, the singer was active on Instagram at the time, posting updates for her fans. According to Newsweek, Lana first posted a photo of the stage and informed everyone that the show was being held off until 9 p.m. due to wind warnings.

Then, she uploaded a video on Instagram Stories informing fans that the stage had been cleared. The singer also expressed her disappointment at the weather conditions, stating:

"Um, so, ugh, it's—every time the lightning strikes we have to wait 20 minutes and, ah, it just keeps striking, so what we were hoping for was to fill the room back up, um, by 10 o'clock, at least do an hour-long show, um, that's what we were hoping for bare minimum."

Moreover, the Young and Beautiful singer posted an Instagram poll on her stories giving her fans an alternative. Her Instagram story mentioned:

“Do you want a one hour show tonight if it’s possible and the lightning stops? As opposed to a two hour show on Saturday.”

Setlist special guest list at the Fenway Park show

Lana Del Rey's setlist comprised fifteen songs, which included a new unreleased song and songs like Without You, Summertime Sadness, and West Coast. Lana's set at the Fenway Park show also consisted of the following songs:

Cherry

Pretty When You Cry

Ride

Born ot Die

Chemtrails Over the Country Club

The Grants

Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd

Video Games

Additionally, the surprise element of the Fenway Park show was Lana Del Rey's performance with American rapper Quavo on their new song Tough. She also performed Until I Found You with Stephen Sanchez and Blue Over You with internet-yodeling sensation Mason Ramsey.

In other news, Lana's next performance is scheduled at Rock en Seine in Saint-Cloud, France, on August 21, 2024, and then the Reading Festival in the UK on August 24, 2024. She will also perform at the Leeds Festival on August 25, 2024.