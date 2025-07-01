Why did Mia X pull out of Master P's final show? Allegations including mismanagement and disrespect explored 

American rapper Mia Young, aka Mia X, recently made headlines by dropping out of Master P's final No Limit reunion show at Essence Festival. It was scheduled to take place on July 6, 2025.

On June 30, 2025, the rapper took to Instagram to apologize to her fans for pulling out of her Essence Festival performance and to provide an explanation. Calling the situation "unbelievable", Mia alleged mismanagement, disrespect, and miscommunication in a lengthy carousel post explaining what led to her decision.

Stating that her involvement in Master P's Essence Festival set only began last week. Mia claimed that the latter's management didn't agree to her performance fee, resulting in the plan getting dropped.

However, after speaking to Master P on June 26, 2025, he cited miscommunication owing to his busy schedule. This explanation, however, seemingly didn't sit well with Mia X since she had already been advertised as a featured artist and had been booked for many months.

"It’s still unbelievable that I’m actually saying this. At first, his management didn’t want to entertain my performance fee. So it was agreed that I wouldn’t be a part of the show. I talked to P on the 26th of June. He explained the lack of and miscommunication was due to his busy schedule," she wrote in her post"

Hinting at mismanagement, Mia added that there was a "clash of concern" because of the absence of a rehearsal schedule and no contract or deposit. Additionally, the Imma Shine rapper said that she feared "a repeat of 2018", seemingly referring to her Essence Fest involvement in 2018.

"I felt disrespected because the show had been booked for many months, and I had been advertised as a featured artist. There was a clash because of my concern about the short time and no schedule in place for rehearsals, no contract, no deposit, and the fear of a repeat of 2018," she claimed.

Although Mia X eventually received a contract from Master P's team on June 27, 2025, she believed that it was too late to prepare for what the festival deserved from wardrobe to stage coordination. Another reason she cited for declining the contract was that she felt "insulted" by the rejection of her fee, especially since "Essence paid big."

What issues did Mia X have with the Essence Festival? Details explored as rapper drops out of Master P's set

In her post explaining why she dropped out of Master P's set at the Essence Festival, Mia X expressed discontent toward the festival's organizers. She felt like they "took a word and ran with the advertisement."

Mia added that Essence listed her as an artist for the festival without her knowledge, consent, or providing her with any details about the July 6, 2025, performance. The rapper stated:

"I felt like, once again, no matter who’s saying “protect and respect Black women,” they always sell us out to the boys’ club."

However, as per her IG post, Essence reasoned with Mia X, claiming that they engage in contracts only with the curator and rely on them to handle the financial and booking arrangements for this type of performance.

"I understand that they’re protected by the agreement they made with P, but I still felt like my name in the lineup was an asset to the night—even though P’s manager said he had no clue my name would be added because this night was about P." Mia mentioned

Moreover, Mia X said that she was shocked to see an interview of Master P saying that the Essence Festival performance was a celebration for her because they hadn't spoken to each other since February 2025.

Dubbing it "miscommunication on purpose", the Much Love rapper said that she felt as if Master P and his team had no intention to discuss her performance fee.

"They figured that I should take whatever they give me and be grateful when P says, “Give Mia X her flowers. Make some noise for her.” the rapper stated sarcastically

As per a report by Vibe, on the other hand, Master P took to Instagram on June 30, 2025, to respond to the news of Mia dropping out of his Essence Festival set. He mentioned that he isn't aware of where the miscommunication came from, given that he was out of the music industry for some time.

Master P added that the Essence Fest set was his farewell show, and it was up to Mia whether to perform or not, stating that she could get whatever she wanted from him.

