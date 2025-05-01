Why did Sheryl Crow sell her Tesla? Singer says armed intruder invaded her property after video of her selling her car went viral 

In her recent interview with Variety dated April 30, 2025, Real Gone singer Sheryl Crow opened up about an armed intruder invading her property after video of her selling her Tesla in February 2025 went viral.
On February 15, 2025, Sheryl posted a video bidding goodbye to her Tesla as it got towed. The singer did so because she decided to donate funds from the vehicle's sale to NPR in response to President Trump and Elon Musk's call to curtail federal funding for public broadcasters. In the caption of her IG post about selling her Tesla, Sheryl wrote:
"My parents always said… you are who you hang out with. There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with. So long Tesla. Money donated to @npr, which is under threat by President Musk, in hopes that the truth will continue to find its way to those willing to know the truth."
According to a report by The Hill dated February 2025, Sheryl Crow's decision to let go of her Tesla came after Donald Trump argued that public broadcasting outlets like PBS and NPR are biased. The President also mentioned that the said outlets mustn't receive federal funding, which contributes to a portion of their financing.
Additionally, Tesla CEO Elon Musk called for the federal government to defund NPR via a tweet on February 4, 2025, stating that the outlet "should survive on its own."
Sheryl Crow talks about an armed intruder's invasion and more in latest interview
In her latest interview with Variety, Sheryl Crow shed light on what followed her viral video showcasing her Tesla getting towed. Sheryl compared the recent situation to her calling out Walmart for carrying guns via her 1996 track Love Is A Good Thing, stating:
“This feels different, because when I came out against Walmart carrying guns [in a 1996 song], not everybody was armed — and certainly I didn’t live in Tennessee, where everybody is armed. "
The singer continued:
"So yeah, there was a moment where I actually really felt very afraid: A man got on my property, in my barn, who was armed. It doesn’t feel safe when you’re dealing with people who are so committed.”
Furthermore, the outlet asked her if she would post the same video about her Tesla again, given that she was aware of what kind of response it entails. Responding to the same, Sheryl Crow said that she can't help it because she feels like she's fighting for her kids. The All I Wanna Do singer mentioned that she is very similar to her father when something seems unfair, and that's the way she was raised.
During her interview, Sheryl Crow also reflected on moving to Tennessee from Los Angeles in 2007 after her breast cancer diagnosis in 2006. Commenting on how she has taken matters into her own hands in the city for a better future for her children, the singer said:
“Tennessee is a hard place for me. I mean, I struggle. I call my representatives [in Congress] every single morning — Andy Ogles and Marsha Blackburn hear from me every day — because we have to stand up and be vocal and fight for the future for our kids.”
During her recent interview, Sheryl Crow also hinted at when she would get back to making music full-time. The singer mentioned that her full-time involvement in work would be possible after her son's leave and she becomes an empty nester, adding that she didn't want to miss any time with them.
Sheryl adopted 2 boys, Wyatt and Levi, as infants in 2007 and 2010, respectively.