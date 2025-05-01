Why did Sheryl Crow sell her Tesla? Singer says armed intruder invaded her property after video of her selling her car went viral 

In her recent interview with Variety dated April 30, 2025, Real Gone singer Sheryl Crow opened up about an armed intruder invading her property after video of her selling her Tesla in February 2025 went viral.

Ad

On February 15, 2025, Sheryl posted a video bidding goodbye to her Tesla as it got towed. The singer did so because she decided to donate funds from the vehicle's sale to NPR in response to President Trump and Elon Musk's call to curtail federal funding for public broadcasters. In the caption of her IG post about selling her Tesla, Sheryl wrote:

"My parents always said… you are who you hang out with. There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with. So long Tesla. Money donated to @npr, which is under threat by President Musk, in hopes that the truth will continue to find its way to those willing to know the truth."

Ad

Trending

Ad

According to a report by The Hill dated February 2025, Sheryl Crow's decision to let go of her Tesla came after Donald Trump argued that public broadcasting outlets like PBS and NPR are biased. The President also mentioned that the said outlets mustn't receive federal funding, which contributes to a portion of their financing.

Additionally, Tesla CEO Elon Musk called for the federal government to defund NPR via a tweet on February 4, 2025, stating that the outlet "should survive on its own."

Ad

Sheryl Crow talks about an armed intruder's invasion and more in latest interview

In her latest interview with Variety, Sheryl Crow shed light on what followed her viral video showcasing her Tesla getting towed. Sheryl compared the recent situation to her calling out Walmart for carrying guns via her 1996 track Love Is A Good Thing, stating:

“This feels different, because when I came out against Walmart carrying guns [in a 1996 song], not everybody was armed — and certainly I didn’t live in Tennessee, where everybody is armed. "

Ad

The singer continued:

"So yeah, there was a moment where I actually really felt very afraid: A man got on my property, in my barn, who was armed. It doesn’t feel safe when you’re dealing with people who are so committed.”

Ad

Furthermore, the outlet asked her if she would post the same video about her Tesla again, given that she was aware of what kind of response it entails. Responding to the same, Sheryl Crow said that she can't help it because she feels like she's fighting for her kids. The All I Wanna Do singer mentioned that she is very similar to her father when something seems unfair, and that's the way she was raised.

Ad

During her interview, Sheryl Crow also reflected on moving to Tennessee from Los Angeles in 2007 after her breast cancer diagnosis in 2006. Commenting on how she has taken matters into her own hands in the city for a better future for her children, the singer said:

“Tennessee is a hard place for me. I mean, I struggle. I call my representatives [in Congress] every single morning — Andy Ogles and Marsha Blackburn hear from me every day — because we have to stand up and be vocal and fight for the future for our kids.”

Ad

During her recent interview, Sheryl Crow also hinted at when she would get back to making music full-time. The singer mentioned that her full-time involvement in work would be possible after her son's leave and she becomes an empty nester, adding that she didn't want to miss any time with them.

Sheryl adopted 2 boys, Wyatt and Levi, as infants in 2007 and 2010, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More