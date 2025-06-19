Will Bad Bunny include the U.S. among his upcoming world tour venues? Singer says he is not Taylor Swift

Bad Bunny recently opened up about his upcoming tour in November this year during an interview with Variety published on June 18, 2025. The rapper’s interview is trending as he shared a message for his fans, advising them not to expect a lot of things compared to the tours of other artists.

Notably, Variety reported that the United States is not included among Bunny’s tour dates for this year and 2026. The singer addressed the same in his conversation, stating that his U.S. fans had already seen his performances multiple times over the years.

“It’s unnecessary,” he added.

Bad Bunny seemingly referred to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour to explain how his tour would be different.

“First of all, I’m not Taylor Swift. I want to clarify now so that they don’t get so excited: It’s not going to be organized that way. It’s still very much a tour for Debi, with some older songs sprinkled in,” he said.

On the other hand, the artist’s manager, Noah Assad, responded to the possibilities of a film based on the tour in the same interview. While Noah did not confirm or deny it, he said that there had been conversations to prepare a film associated with the world tour.

Noah stated that Bad Bunny was aiming to make memories and share his emotions through his performances with the audience. He addressed the possibility of making a concert film by saying:

“We record almost all his shows, but we’ve made it a point to not publish concert footage content that stays up and lives there forever. We’ve had conversations about doing a film for the residency, and we are having our conversations about doing it for the world tour, but there’s no pressure on us.”

Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour will end next year

Also known as Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, his latest album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, came out in January this year. A report by Variety last month stated that the world tour will start after the end of another concert series, starting from July. The tours are being organized in support of the Bad Bunny's sixth album.

The first tour is ending on September 14, 2025, and this will be followed by the world tour, which starts on November 21. The lineup of shows will end on July 22 next year.

According to Variety, Bad Bunny’s world tour will be covering the most popular stadiums in cities such as Costa Rica, Argentina, Brazil, France, and more. Tickets went on sale through depuertoricopalmundo.com on May 9, 2025.

During his recent conversation with the outlet, Benito opened up on the preparations for both tours, saying that they would follow everything based on the album’s theme. He further stated that the entire team working to ensure the tour’s success would do everything to preserve the Puerto Rican traditions. He opened up a little bit more about the tour by saying:

“The idea for the residency was always there, for as long as I can remember. But it became difficult to ignore, the more time passed. I’ll admit, it was hard to complete my last tour, because all I wanted to do was move into this chapter.”

Debí Tirar Más Fotos has been a commercial success and has already reached the first position on the US Billboard 200 and other charts.

