"You b*tches gonna be bald-headed" — Trick Daddy goes off on women who wear lace wigs

American rapper Trick Daddy recently went live on Instagram to talk about relationships, wherein he encouraged women to meet men halfway in their bond and went off on women who wear lace wigs. In the video posted by X page @ArtOfDialogue_ on April 8, 2025, Trick Daddy, whose real name is Maurice Samuel Young, says:

"When I see you and your hair not done that's not a bad thing. But if ya'll keep putting them lace wigs on your hair gon' thin out. And the more you lay them motherf*cking edges...the b*tch gon' lay down in your scalp. You b*tches going to be bald headed on the side and in the front."

The rapper continued expressing his discontent with women sporting lace wigs, adding that if one isn't a baby, the hair on the edges is not baby hair. Maurice mentioned that women don't make half the effort for their partner and kids as they do in getting their lashes done, makeup, shaving, and waxing-like grooming activities. However, none of these activities change how women cook, their parenting skills, or their attitudes.

Trick Daddy emphasized his perspective of men loving women regardless of whether they get their hair done or not. The rapper asked women to be themselves, adding "adults do not have baby hair" and that women must pay attention to things that matter to their partners.

Trick Daddy became one of the artists honored with a Miami street named after him

As per Billboard's report dated March 25, 2025, Miami-Dade County is honoring its history of being home to hip-hop artists and their craft by naming the streets of the Liberty City neighborhood after rappers who belong to Florida. These rappers include: DJ Khaled, City Girls, Flo Rida, Trina, Kodak Black, and Trick Daddy, among others.

Commenting on the act of honoring the rappers with street names, Keon Hardemon, Miami-Dade County District 3 Commissioner, said:

“If you play this music to the people who are from this area, they are going to light up like it’s the Fourth of July. The essence of this is to encourage economic development in our community. The essence of this is to… let people know that this exists in Miami-Dade County and you should come and see it.”

During an appearance on 103.5 The Beat's radio segment alongside the commissioner of Miami-Dade County District 3, Trick Daddy expressed how he felt about a street being named in his honor. Expressing his gratitude to the commissioner, Maurice dubbed him a "real one". The rapper appreciated Keon Hardemon's efforts, stating that whenever there is a breakthrough on 18th Avenue, he's going to be there, including investments in properties and businesses in the region.

While Trick Daddy and other rappers' fans rejoiced at the news of 18th Avenue streets being named after their favorite artists, the proposal was initially opposed by District 13 Commissioner René Garcia. However, she changed her mind and stated that she isn't a big fan of the mentioned rappers owing to their lyrical content. However, she didn't want to stand in the way of experimenting with something innovative for the community and constituency.

In addition to his latest comment on women wearing lace wigs, Trick Daddy received flak for his controversial take on dating younger women. During a recent interview on The Baller Alert show, the rapper said that dating women his age is tough, mentioning that they are "stuck in their ways", adding that he preferred dating younger females so he could mould them to his liking.

