"You was at the Met Gala holding Doechii’s umbrellas": Nyck Caution disses Kendrick Lamar, Ray Vaughn, and more on "Die Another Day"

American rapper Nyck Caution released a track called Die Another Day on May 21, 2025, amid the beef between Joey Bada$$ and the entire group of West Coast rappers. One of the lyrics that stands out in the track reads:

“Turn his YouTube off / Ray to the Vaughn you sound jealous / You was at the Met Gala holding Doechii’s umbrellas,"

While there is no proof of Ray Vaughn holding Doechii's umbrellas at the 2025 Met Gala, the rapper was reportedly hinting at the viral clip of Doechii having her staff cover her outfit with umbrellas before she arrived at the event.

Nyck's track dissing multiple rappers comes right in the midst of Joey Bada$$'s feud with West Coast rappers. The beef began with Joey criticizing the West Coast's impact on the rap arena on New Year's Day, followed by a back-and-forth between Joey Bada$$ and West Coast rappers like Ray Vaughn and AZ Chike, among others.

Nyck Caution is one of the Pro Era rappers, a collective that includes East Coast rappers. Hence, Nyck's Die Another Day seems to be a track supporting his associate Joey. In addition to mentioning Doechii and Ray Vaughn, Nyck mentions Kendrick Lamar in the diss track multiple times.

Nyck Caution disses West Coast rappers while upholding Kendrick Lamar on Die Another Day

On his latest track Die Another Day, Nyck Caution mentions Kendrick Lamar in multiple verses and pays his respect to the rapper as well. In one verse, Nyck raps:

"I heard your sh*t, I got anxiety, another West Coast Dot copy / Yo, I'm cryin', see the bot comments d*ckridin' TDE's payroll / Like Kendrick dissed Drake and all of y'all just turned to—"

The verse talks about Kendrick Lamar's infamous rap feud with Drake and also puts forth Nyck's personal opinion, alleging that bots were commenting to support TDE (Top Dawg Entertainment) artists.

In another verse, Nyck Caution raps:

"Top got his new artist on a severance chip (Severance chip) / Tryna make a clone of who Kendrick is, the king prawn / How the top dog got a bottom feeder who will never know what it means to be King Von?"

The rapper continues:

"Yeah, you in the matrix (Ayy), you a top agent (Yeah) / Made in Dot's image but there's glitches in your statements / See, Top will innovate, we know him, but who's Raymond? / Kendrick really aced it"

The Pro Era rapper hasn't publicly clarified the exact meaning of his lyrics, however, they suggest that he's claiming Top Dawg Entertainment is trying to clone Kendrick Lamar. Additionally, the Severance reference hints at the series wherein workers have chips in their brains that make them controlled, possibly referring to Lamar's clone having no autonomy.

In another line, Nyck names Diddy as well as West Coast rapper Ab-Soul, highlighting their connection, rapping, "The Diddy angle so weak, man, Ab-Soul was sittin' right next to Puff."

According to AllHipHop's June 2014 report, Ab-Soul had dubbed Diddy as a "mentor" to him.

Born Jesse Cordasco, Nyck Caution is a rapper of Italian descent and one of the prominent Pro Era rappers. His stage name translates to 'New York City Kid," while his last name is a nickname his father gave him.

The Pro Era rapper released his first album in 2016, called Disguise the Limit.

