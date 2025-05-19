Zak Starkey's tenure in The Who explored as the drummer is fired from the band for a second time after reinstatement

English drummer Zak Starkey has been let go from The Who for a second time after being fired and then quickly reinstated last month. In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, May 18, 2025, the rock group's guitarist, Pete Townshend, announced the development, stating it was time for "a change."

This comes just months ahead of the group's upcoming North American farewell tour, starting in August, titled The Song is Over (after their 1971 track of the same name). In his IG update, Townshend wrote:

"After many years if great work on drumos from Zak the time has come for a change. A poignant time. Zak has a lot of new projects in hand and I wish him the best."

The guitarist further said that Scott Devours, who has previously worked with The Who and the band's co-founder Roger Daltrey (on his solo band), would take Zak's place during the aforementioned tour.

Notably, in April, the group fired Starkey, whose father is The Beatles’ drummer Ringo Starr. At the time, a rep for The Who shared a statement with The Guardian noting that the development, a "collective decision," stemmed from a disagreement that occurred during their show at the Royal Albert Hall a month earlier.

In an IG post (since deleted), Starkey, who had been with the band for the last thirty years, complained that he was let go on the "formal charges of overplaying," reported Stereogum. According to the outlet, during the aforementioned show, Daltrey had stopped several songs mid-performance as he reportedly couldn't hear the band over the drums.

However, a few days later, Townshend, in an Instagram update, shared that the drummer was back. He cited "communication issues" for the confusion.

Zak Starkey has been a drummer for The Who since the 1996 Quadrophenia tour

Just an hour after Pete Townshend's announcement on Sunday, Zak Starkey took to Instagram to explain his side of the story. In his lengthy message, he wrote:

"I was fired two weeks after reinstatement and asked to make a statement saying I had quit the who to pursue my other musical endevours this would be a lie."

The drummer asserted that he loved the rock band and would never have quit. He noted that leaving the band would mean letting down the "countless amazing people" who stood up for him since the drama unfolded in April. The drummer even compared himself to an accordion, going "in an(sic) out like a bleedin squeezebox."

He also addressed the new "projects" in hand that Pete mentioned in his statement, writing:

"To clarify ‘other projects’ yes I do have other projects and always have."

He noted that the projects never interfered with his work for The Who, adding that it had never been a problem before. He continued to list his other projects since joining the rock band in the mid-1990s. He reiterated that he loved the group and everyone in it.

Zak Starkey has been with The Who for almost 30 years, having joined during the band's 1996 Quadrophenia tour. Notably, he was introduced to drumming by his godfather, a.k.a. the group's original drummer, Keith Moon. According to The Guardian, Moon gifted him a drum kit for his eighth birthday.

After receiving good reviews during the 1996 tour, Townshend and Daltrey both felt that Starkey was the best match for their band. The drummer performed with the group during the 'Concert for New York City' at Madison Square Garden in October 2001 (in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks).

Ringo Starr with son Zak Starkey - (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the show is perceived as The Who's "comeback" performance, stating they "ruled" the concert. In a June 2004 article, Rolling Stone listed the group's performance as one of the 50 moments that changed rock and roll. Zak Starkey also played for the group during its Super Bowl XLIV halftime show performance at Sun Life Stadium in Miami, Florida.

The drummer was not available to record The Who's 2006 album Endless Wire, as he was on tour with Oasis. However, he joined the group for The Who Tour 2006-2007 in support of the album, during which they also headlined the Glastonbury Festival in 2007.

Since then, Starkey has performed with the band during their sporadic shows, including the March 2010 performance at the Royal Albert Hall in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust, the one at the 2012 Summer Olympics closing ceremony, and the 12-12-12: The Concert for Sandy Relief performance.

The drummer had to back out of the 2012–13 Quadrophenia and More tour in February 2013 due to tendonitis. However, he rejoined the group in September 2014 for The Who Hits 50 tour of the UK, Europe, and North America. The latter tour included the Desert Trip concert at Coachella Festival in June 2015. Zak Starkey was also part of the Back to the Who Tour 51! (2016), Tommy & More (2017), and The Who Hits Back (2022).

In light of the development, The Who released an official statement explaining that they were "heading for retirement," whereas Zak, 20 years younger, has a "great future" ahead of him. Referencing his "new band and other exciting projects," it continued:

"He needs to devote all his energy into making it all a success . We both wish him all the luck in the world."

The message confirmed that Scott Devours would take Starkey's place during the Song is Over tour. The tour marks the band's final concerts in North America and is set to kick off with a show in Newark, NJ, on August 19.

