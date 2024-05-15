Zayn Malik claims he was removed from Tinder for "catfishing"

Zayn Malik, the British singer and songwriter, recently opened up about his past relationships with supermodel Gigi Hadid and Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards. He also admitted to getting "kicked off" of Tinder, the dating app.

On May 14, 2024, the 31-year-old appeared in an interview with Nylon magazine for their May cover story. The singer claimed that he dabbled in online dating after his break up with Hadid in 2021, but it did not go as planned:

"It's not been too successful for me, I'll be honest. Everyone accused me of catfishing. They're like, ‘What are you using Zayn Malik's pictures for?' I've been kicked off once or twice."

Malik also said his life with his daughter, Khai, is enough for him at the moment.

What else did Zayn Malik say in his interview?

Expand Tweet

Zayn Malik gained popularity as a singer after he auditioned for the show The X Factor in 2010 and became a part of the band One Direction. The other members of the group were Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne.

Malik recently did a May cover shoot for Nylon magazine and opened up about his past romances in the interview segment. He revealed that he tried dating apps, but it did not work out as people reported him for catfishing, i.e. someone who was ironically impersonating Zayn by posting his pictures.

The singer also stated that he began dating Perrie Edwards while he was in the band and the couple were engaged in 2013, before ultimately splitting up in 2015. He explained:

"From 17 to 21, I was in a relationship. I didn't know anything about anything at that point. I thought I did, because I was 21. I was legally allowed to do everything, but I didn't know sh*t."

Expand Tweet

Zayn Malik left the band in 2015 to pursue solo projects. The Pillowtalk singer then began dating model Gigi Hadid and had a long on-and-off relationship with her until their final split in October 2021. The couple even welcomed their 3-year-old daughter Khai on September 19, 2020.

"From 21 to 27, I was with Gi, and we had a kid, and I didn't really take much time to get to know myself. I’m really content and happy with being single for the first time in my life."

In the interview, Malik said that he has learned a lot about life, relationships, and parenthood over the years. The singer claimed that he is currently content with a life with his daughter on his Pennsylvania farm and is not eager to fall in love. He added:

"It’s probably wise to take your time before you fully invest in another human being as a lifelong partner. I only have my daughter 50 percent of the time. I would have her 90 percent if I could. We go see Disney on Ice or we go see the Nickelodeon theme park. Or we go to the beach. That’s how I get out."

Earlier this month, Zayn Malik talked about his time in One Direction on the Zach Sang Show. He discussed his regrets for not enjoying the band experience and their stardom:

"The main thing that I always feel bad about when I look back over my life is not enjoying the band enough. I feel like I just took things too seriously, you know? I’m grateful that I’m able to be happier now. I can actually enjoy things and own my own perspective a bit, you know? Like, glass half full versus it being half empty. That’s my choice."

The group was formed in 2010 but went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016.