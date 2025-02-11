10 all-time greatest Team Finland players to play best-on-best international tourneys feat. Teemu Selanne

The 4 Nations Face-Off provides Team Finland a singular chance to prove that it belongs with the best of the best in the hockey world. Over the years, the Finns have iced some of the most talented rosters in best-on-best competition.

So, let’s take a look at the 10 greatest Team Finland players to play in a best-on-best international tournament.

Ten all-time greatest Team Finland players to play best-on-best international tourneys

#10 Jarri Kurri

Jarri Kurri was a member of the 1980s Edmonton Oilers dynasty that won four Stanley Cups. By 1998, Kurri was in the twilight of his career but was productive for Team Finland at the Nagano Games.

He chopped in five points in six games for the bronze-medal-winning squad. Kurri is a Hall of Famer and regarded among the best Finnish players of all time.

#9 Saku Koivu

The long-time Montreal Canadiens captain played for many Team Finland squads at the Olympics.

He debuted in 1998, winning bronze, and was a part of the 2006 team that won silver at the Turin Games. He registered 832 points in 1,124 games, mostly in Montreal, before ending his career in Anaheim.

#8 Olli Jokinen

Olli Jokinen was on the Team Finland squad that disappointed at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games.

His three points in four games helped the Finns, albeit in a losing effort. He added six goals in the 2006 games. Jokinen had a strong NHL career, scoring 750 points in 1,231 games for several clubs, mainly the Florida Panthers.

#7 Ville Peltonen

Ville Peltonen was a crucial member of the 2006 silver-winning team at the 2006 Turin Games. He was third on the Team Finland in scoring, with four goals and five assists in eight games. Peltonen had a brief but effective career, scoring 148 points in 382 NHL games.

#6 Jere Lehtinen

Jere Lehtinen was considered among the best defensive forwards of his generation. He was also key in helping Finland capture the silver in 2006.

Lehtinen recorded three goals and five assists in eight games. As for his NHL career, he notched up 514 points in 875 games, all with the Dallas Stars, winning three Selke Trophies and the 1999 Stanley Cup.

#5 Niklas Hagman

Niklas Hagman had a strong showing at the 2010 Vancouver Games, leading the Finns in scoring with six points in six games.

Finland won the bronze medal in that edition. Hagman was a bit of a journeyman, playing 770 NHL games for multiple teams, totaling 301 points.

#4 Mikael Granlund

Mikael Granlund led Team Finland in scoring at the 2014 Sochi Games with three goals and four assists in six games. His efforts helped the Finns capture the second-straight bronze medal.

Granlund now plays for the Dallas Stars following a mid-season trade. He has played in nearly 900 NHL games and has accumulated 593 points.

#3 Kimmo Timomen

Kimmo Timonen was a mainstay for Finland throughout various Olympiads. He won three bronze medals and a silver with the team.

The long-time NHL blue liner played in over 1,100 games, winning the 2015 Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks.

#2 Aleksander Barkov

A young Sasha Barkov was on the 2014 Finnish squad at the Sochi Games. He played in two games, registering one assist in helping Team Finland notch up the bronze medal.

Barkov now captains the Florida Panthers, winning the 2024 Stanley Cup. He has registered 763 points in 784 games, winning two Selke Trophies and the 2019 Lady Byng.

#1 Teemu Selanne

Teemu Selanne won three bronze medals and a silver at the Olympics with Team Finland. He’s the all-time leader in scoring for the Finns at the Olympics and is an NHL Hall of Famer.

He scored 1,457 points in 1,451 NHL games, including a 76-goal rookie season in 1992-93. He won the Calder, Rocket Richard and Masterton Trophies to go with the 2007 Stanley Cup with the Anaheim Ducks.

