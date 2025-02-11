10 all-time greatest Team USA players to ever play best-on-best international tourneys feat. Patrick Kane 

The 4 Nations Face-Off tournament promises to be a unique best-on-best event in which Team USA's brightest stars shine on the international stage.

The singular event is reminiscent of previous best-on-best tournaments played throughout the years.

Here's a closer look at the 10 all-time greatest Team USA players to ever play in a best-on-best international tournament.

10 all-time greatest Team USA players to ever play best-on-best international tourneys

#10. Phil Housley

Phil Housley was one of the best offensive defensemen of his era. He played for various teams, racking up over 1,200 points. He was a member of the 1987 American squad that took part in the Canada Cup series. The Hall of Famer is currently an assistant coach with the New York Rangers.

#9. Chris Chelios

Another blue liner from the 1987 Team USA squad at the Canada Cup, Chelios is best known for his multiple Stanley Cup wins with the Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens. He also captained the American squads at the 1998 and 2002 Olympics.

#8. Pat LaFontaine

One of the best all-around forwards of the 1980s and 90s, Pat LaFontaine, scored over 1,000 points in just 865 games. He was a member of the 1987 Team USA squad at the Canada Cup. LaFontaine was named to the 100 NHL Greatest Players list in 2017 and gained entrance to the Hall of Fame in 2003.

#7. Brian Leetch

Regarded as the best American-born defenseman of all time, Brian Leetch was a key member of the 1998 team at the Nagano Olympics. Leetch won two Norris Trophies, the Calder Trophy and the 1994 Conn Smyth and Stanley Cup with the New York Rangers.

#6. Mike Modano

Mike Modano was another illustrious member of the 1998 Team USA club at the Nagano Olympics. Modano is a legend of the Minnesota North Stars/Dallas Stars franchise, retiring with the second-most points by an American-born player (1,374).

#5. Brett Hull

Brett Hull was among the best pure goal scorers of his generation. He retired with 741 goals and nearly 1,400 points, edging Modano for the most points ever by an American-born player. Hull represented the United States at the 1998 Olympics in Nagano.

#4. Jeremy Roenick

The Hall of Famer played for the 1998 and 2002 Team USA Olympic teams. He was considered among the top “power forwards” of the 1990s and early 2000s, combining speed, skill, and physical force. Roenick played with grit and determination in two Stanley Cup Final appearances with the Chicago Blackhawks.

#3. Jonathan Quick

New York Rangers netminder Jonathan Quick was on the 2010 Team USA Olympics that won silver after an agonizing defeat against Tema Canada in the final game. Quick shared the crease with Ryan Miller, making the best tandem in best-on-best international play in US history.

Quick won multiple Stanley Cups with the Los Angeles Kings before becoming the all-time wins leader among American-born goaltenders.

#2. Joe Pavelski

Joe Pavelski was part of the heart and soul of the American squad at the 2010 Olympics. Pavelski, along with Ryan Kesler and Dustin Brown, were part of an enviable core of talented forwards that played a solid all-around game. The future Hall of Famer retired at the end of last season, having played 1,332 games and notching 1,068 points.

#1. Patrick Kane

Patrick Kane was among the leaders on the uber-talented Team USA squad at the 2010 Olympics. Kane was at his best in 2010, the season in which the Chicago Blackhawks won the first of their three Stanley Cups of the 2010s.

Kane is currently third on the all-time scoring list for American-born players and is a lock for the Hall of Fame once he retires from the NHL.

