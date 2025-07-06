11 players elected for NHL salary arbitration feat. Gabriel Vilardi

The deadline for NHL salary arbitration came and went on Saturday at 5 pm. In total, 11 RFAs filed ahead of said deadline, initiating procedures, insider Elliotte Friedman reported.

The 11 players on the list could head to an NHL salary arbitration hearing at some point in August unless they can work out a deal with their respective clubs.

So, here’s a look at the 11 players who filed for NHL salary arbitration ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

11 players elected for NHL salary arbitration

#11 Morgan Barron

The 26-year-old Barron has one year left before becoming a UFA. He’s coming off a two-year deal worth $2.7 million. He scored eight goals and 15 points in 74 games this past season.

#10 Lukas Dostal

Lukas Dostal emerged as the Anaheim Ducks’ starting netminder in John Gibson’s absence last season. The 25-year-old is coming off a two-year deal worth $1.63 million and is due for a hefty pay raise. He posted a 3.10 GAA and -903 SV% in 54 games this past season.

#9 Drew Helleson

Another Duck, Drew Helleson, opted for NHL salary arbitration. The 24-year-old completed his entry-level contract (ECL) and will be looking for his next deal. The former second-round pick from 2019 scored four goals and 13 points in 56 games this past season.

#8 Kaapo Kakko

Kaapo Kakko has one year left before hitting unrestricted free agency. He’s coming off a one-year, $2.4 million deal signed with the New York Rangers. He was traded to the Kraken this past season. In 79 games with the Kraken and Rangers, the 24-year-old scored 14 goals and 44 points.

#7 Nick Robertson

Nick Robertson and the Toronto Maple Leafs are headed for NHL salary arbitration after last summer’s saga. Robertson and the Maple Leafs eventually settled on a one-year, $875K contract. Robertson scored 15 goals and 22 points in 69 games as both sides look to settle their contract situation ahead of training camp.

#6 Dylam Samberg

Dylan Samberg is the second Winnipeg Jets player to file for NHL salary arbitration. He’s coming off a two-year, $2.8 million deal. He’ll be looking for a good raise as he’s become part of the Jets’ blue line core. Samberg scored six goals and 20 points in 60 games, but gained the team’s trust during the postseason, appearing in all of the Jets’ 13 playoff games.

#5 Arvid Soderblom

Arvid Soderblom of the Chicago Blackhawks was the only netminder to file for NHL salary arbitration. He was part of the revolving door of goalies in Chicago last season. Soderblom appeared in 36 games, posting a 3.18 GAA and an .898 SV%. He’s coming off a two-year, $1.93 million deal. It’s unclear how much Soderblom could fetch in arbitration.

#4 Jayden Struble

Jayden Struble of the Montreal Canadiens also filed for salary arbitration. The 23-year-old Struble appeared in 56 games, notching 13 points. He was predominantly a third-pairing defenseman. He completed a two-year, $1.74 million contract. Struble could end up getting a deal closer to league minimum next season.

#3 Conor Timmins

Conor Timmins was traded from the Pittsburgh Penguins to the Buffalo Sabres during the 2025 NHL Draft. Timmins has yet to play a game for the Sabres and will be looking to get a raise from his previous two-year, $2.2 million contract signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2023.

#2 Maxim Tsyplakov

New York Islanders’ Russian import Maxim Tsyplakov also filed for NHL salary arbitration. The 26-year-old signed a one-year, $950K deal last season after spending time in the KHL. Tsyplakov has one more year of RFA status. He scored 10 goals and 35 points in 75 games and could be looking for a substantial pay raise.

#1 Gabriel Vilardi

Vilardi is the Jets’ third RFA to file for arbitration. He had a solid season, scoring 27 goals and 61 points in 71 games. He’s coming off a two-year contract with a $3.43 million AAV. Given his numbers, Vilardi could be in line for a good raise this summer. The 25-year-old has two more years left before becoming a UFA.

