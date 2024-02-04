12 years before NHL All-Star captaincy, Justin Bieber was offered pro hockey tryout

In the 2024 NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena, pop sensation Justin Bieber made headlines by showcasing his hockey skills on the ice. Adding a touch of glamour to the event, Bieber assumed the role of celebrity captain for Team Matthews, alongside captain Auston Matthews and co-captain Morgan Reilly.

However, this wasn't Justin Bieber's first brush with the hockey world. Rewind to September 11, 2012, when the Bakersfield Condors and Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Matt O’Dette offered the then 18-year-old artist an amateur tryout contract for the upcoming 2012-13 season.

O’Dette expressed admiration for Bieber's unique combination of skill and toughness, emphasizing their shared Canadian heritage, both hailing from Ontario.

“Very rarely do you see this combination of skill and toughness," O’Dette said. "We share a common Canadian heritage since we both hail from Ontario. I’ve scouted some video of him online skating with my hometown team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, and I think he could provide some elusive speed up front for us."

"Plus, he’s a right-handed shot which we’ve been looking to add. I think if we paired him on a line with (Robby) Dee and (Peter) Boyd we’d be tough to beat,” he added.

Born in London, Ontario, and raised in Stratford, Justin Bieber developed a love for hockey and the NHL's Maple Leafs. While he had never played in a professional game at that point, scouts recognized his soft hands, a solid skating stride, and a devastating wrist shot capable of challenging NHL-caliber goaltenders. Additionally, Bieber showcased proficiency in shootouts.

Standing 5'7" with a slim physique, Bieber's arrival to the Condors team promised to bring fresh energy as the squad was mostly comprised of second-year players. His famous hairstyle, known as the "sick flow," perfectly matched the Condors' reputation for being stylish. The team even reserved his preferred number, 6, causing excitement throughout Condorstown.

Justin Bieber feels the NHL All-Star Game was a dream come true

During a recent interview, Justin Bieber was questioned about his journey from playing hockey during his upbringing to now being deeply engaged with the NHL All-Star Game.

In a visibly enthusiastic manner, Bieber expressed his excitement, stating:

"This has been unbelievable. I feel like I've actually had vivid dreams about this at night, so it's beautiful. Awesome."

Despite his burgeoning success in the music industry since 2008, with chart-topping hits like “Baby” and “One Time,” Bieber still has a love for the sport.