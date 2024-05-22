2024 NHL Conference Finals Preview: East and West predictions, best odds, and more explored 

The Stanley Cup playoffs are in the conference finals as it is down to four teams.

The Eastern Conference finals will see the New York Rangers take on the Florida Panthers, while in the Western Conference finals, the Dallas Stars play the Edmonton Oilers.

Eastern Conference finals preview

The New York Rangers finished the year with a record of 55-23-4, which was the best record in the NHL. The Rangers swept the Washington Capitals in the first round and defeated the Carolina Hurricanes in six games to advance to the conference finals.

In the playoffs, New York has been led by Mika Zibanejad and Vincent Trochek with 14 points each, Artemi Panarin has 11, Alexis Lafreniere and Chris Kreider have 10 points each.

The Florida Panthers, meanwhile, went 52-24-6 in the regular season and was first in the Atlantic Division. Florida beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games and the Boston Bruins in six games to advance to the confernece finals.

In the playoffs, the Panthers have been led by Matthew Tkachuk who has 14 points, Aleksandar Barkov has 13 points and Carter Verhaeghe has 11 points.

During the regular season, Florida and New York played three times and the Panthers went 2-0-1, with the Rangers' lone win coming in a shootout.

Western Conference finals preview

The Dallas Stars finished the regular season with a record of 52-21-9, which was the best record in the conference. The Stars beat the Vegas Golden Knights in seven games and then beat the Colorado Avalanche in six games.

In the postseason, Dallas was led Miro Heiskanen who has 13 points, Jason Robertson has 12 points and Wyatt Johnston has 11 points.

The Edmonton Oilers, meanwhile, were 49-27-6 and finished fifth overall in the West. Edmonton beat the LA Kings in five games in the first round and then beat the Vancouver Canucks in seven games.

The Oilers are led by Leon Draisaitl who has 24 points, Connor McDavid has 21, Evan Bouchard has 20 points, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 16 points and Zach Hyman has 13 points.

In the regular season, Dallas went 2-1 against Edmonton.

NHL Conference Finals Predictions

The Florida Panthers are -150 to win their series against the New York Rangers who are +130 underdogs on DraftKings.

The Rangers have home-ice advantage and have played well at home all season long. This series seems destined to go seven games, but the Rangers have the better goalie in Igor Shesterkin which will be the difference.

Prediction: Rangers win the series +130, Rangers win in 7 games +475.

In the West, the Dallas Stars are -125, while the Edmonton Oilers are +105 to win the series.

Dallas has a much deeper team than the Oilers, as Edmonton will need Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to have a better series than they did against Vancouver.

However, the Oilers goaltending is an issue and that will be the difference here.

Prediction: The Stars win the series -125; Dallas wins in 6 games +550.