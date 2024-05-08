2024 NHL Draft: 3 best players for Chicago Blackhawks to target with No. 2 pick

On Tuesday night, the Chicago Blackhawks learned that they will draft second overall in the upcoming 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Last season, they won the NHL Draft Lottery, selecting Connor Bedard as the top pick.

During Bedard's first season, which includes a Calder Trophy nomination as Rookie of the Year, Chicago finished in penultimate spot in the overall standings with a 23-53-6 record for 52 points.

Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks

Considering that the San Jose Sharks (19-54-9) won the Draft Lottery, they will likely select Macklin Celebrini, who won the Hobey Baker Award, for being the best player in the NCAA.

Once this year's top prospect is removed from the board, the Blackhawks will have some intriguing options to pursue at second overall.

Three best players for the Chicago Blackhawks to target with the No.2 pick

#3 Sam Dickinson - D (London Knights)

Sam Dickinson is still 17, turning 18 just three weeks before the NHL Entry Draft on June 28. For the last two seasons, he has been tearing it up in the Ontario Hockey League with the London Knights, scoring 70 points in 68 games last season.

After a rough first season with the Knights in 2022-22, where Dickinson only scored 23 points in 62 games, he erupted for 18 goals and 52 helpers in his second season.

Although his trophy case is much lighter than other projected top picks, Dickinson is a consensus top-three pick and ranks anywhere from fourth to 10th in 18 pre-draft rankings.

#2 Artyom Levshunov - D (Michigan State University)

Will the Blackhawks pick Artyom Levshunov second overall?

Artyom Levshunov is a Belarus-born defenseman who came to North America in 2022-23 to play in the USHL with the Green Bay Gamblers. In his first season on a new continent, he scored 42 points in 62 games while earning USHL All-Rookie Honors.

In 2023-24, Levshunov furthered his career in the NCAA, skating with Michigan State University. In 38 games, he had 35 points while ending the campaign with a plus-27 rating.

At the end of the season, he won an NCAA (B1G) championship, was the (B1G) Defensive Player of the Year, (B1G) Rookie of the Year and a Hobey Baker Award nominee as the top collegiate hockey player.

#1 Ivan Demidov - RW/C (SKA St. Petersburg)

According to 11 rankings on his EliteProspects.com profile, Ivan Demidov is the second-best prospect in the upcoming draft. The 18-year-old defenseman just finished playing with SKA-1946 St. Petersburgh in his native Russia in the MHL.

In 30 games, he compiled 60 points, including 23 goals and 27 assists. Demidov also tacked on 28 points in 17 playoff games with 11 goals. Overall, in 47 games, he ended the season with a plus-66, winning the MHL championship and MVP honors for the second consecutive season.

Since 2021, Demidov has skated in the MHL, collecting 145 points in 99 games, while skating in the highest league in Russia, the KHL, for six games.