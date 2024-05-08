2024 NHL Draft lottery takeaways: 3 things we learned as Sharks win No. 1 pick

The 2024 NHL Draft Lottery led to a historic moment, as the San Jose Sharks earned the number one overall pick for the first time in franchise history. With the pick, the Sharks earned the right to select Macklin Celebrini.

However, that wasn’t the only crucial element of the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery. There were plenty of other essential aspects to consider. Here's a look at three important takeaways from this year’s NHL Draft Lottery event.

Three key takeaways from the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery

#1 The NHL Draft Lottery works

News broke that, for the first time, there had been a redraw to determine the number one and two picks. The news fueled conspiracy theorists, claiming that the NHL Draft Lottery had been rigged to favor the Chicago Blackhawks.

However, as the dust settled, it was revealed that the San Jose Sharks, the team with the highest probability to earn the first-overall pick, had won the draw three times. In the next draw, the Blackhawks won the second-overall pick.

These redraws show that the NHL’s lottery system favors teams based on their real odds, not artificially produced results. Perhaps this year’s results will help prove that the NHL is committed to ensuring a level playing field.

#2 The San Jose Sharks were the big winners

After a disastrous campaign, San Jose fans found light at the end of the tunnel. By winning the first overall, the Sharks could select Celebrini, a player with the potential to become a franchise player.

The Hobey Baker winner could impact the Sharks much the same way as last year’s number one pick, Connor Bedard, has impacted the Blackhawks.

The Sharks also have another first-round pick, the 14th, which belonged to the Pittsburgh Penguins, but that the Sharks obtained in the Erik Karlsson deal. The pick was top-10 protected. But at number 14, the Sharks could use it or swap it based on their needs.

#3 The NHL Draft Lottery should get more coverage

Other sports like the NBA and the NFL make every process of their drafts major television events. While the NHL makes a spectacle of the Draft itself, not much media attention is given to the Draft Lottery.

Considering this year’s redraw controversy, teams and media should pay closer attention to the Draft Lottery. Coverage should not increase out of suspicion, but rather, the Lottery should get the coverage it deserves.

It’s worth pointing out that the Draft is the major offseason event for teams outside the playoff picture. By giving the Lottery more coverage, it could help spark fan interest once teams are no longer playing.

The NHL Entry Draft takes place in Las Vegas on June 28 and 29. The entire hockey world will watch as the Sharks will presumably take Celebrini first overall.